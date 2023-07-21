Cakeworthy’s New Disney Villains Collection Comes to shopDisney

Even if you’re a fan of the good guys through and through, you certainly have a Disney villain that you (kinda) adore! So go ahead and (gently) embrace the dark side! Recently Cakeworthy debuted a line celebrating Disney’s most delightful baddies and now select styles from that collection are coming to shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Is there anything more delicious than being a Disney villain? How about dressing like one! Cakeworthy has turned to a vile cast of characters for their latest clothing collection and we’re obsessed.

The fashion brand launched the assortment on their site

Cakeworthy’s signature Allover Print tee, flannels, and accessories now bare the images and quotes of a handful of wicked workers including: Ursula Yzma Hades Cruella

The collection spans a Cruella-centric Crossbody purse, purple flannel tops inspired by Yzma and Ursual, while Hades takes the lead on a comfy T-shirt.

The Disney Villains Collection by Cakeworthy is available for pre-order on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Hades T-Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – Hercules

Ursula Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Little Mermaid

Yzma Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Emperor’s New Groove

Cruella DeVil Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy – 101 Dalmatians – Disney100

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!