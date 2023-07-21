FX’s “Alien” Series Begins Production In Thailand Amidst SAG-AFTRA Strike

Production on the new FX series, Alien, has begun in Thailand, but without members of SAG-AFTRA due to the current strike, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

It is being reported that production on the new FX series, Alien, has begun in Thailand, but without its stars who are members of SAG-AFTRA, due to the ongoing strike.

has begun in Thailand, but without its stars who are members of SAG-AFTRA, due to the ongoing strike. The only confirmed cast member in the series thus far had been Sydney Chandler The End of the F*cking World’ s Alex Lawther has also been cast as the male lead, in the role of a soldier named C.J., along with the addition of Black Mirror’ s Samuel Blenkin as another main character, Boy Kavalier, a CEO.

s Alex Lawther has also been cast as the male lead, in the role of a soldier named C.J., along with the addition of s Samuel Blenkin as another main character, Boy Kavalier, a CEO. All the deals for the actors were reportedly made earlier in the month before the strike even began, and those who are members of the American union are not currently in Thailand working on the series, which is reportedly an Equity production.

Equity performers have been told that they risk being sued for breach of contract if they walk off set in solidarity with American colleagues.

Reps for Chandler confirmed she was “not in production,” while Equity-affiliated English actor Lawther is in Thailand, filming, according to sources.

FX is bringing audiences the first television series based on one of the greatest science fiction horror classics ever made: Alien. Alien will be helmed by Fargo and Legion Alien story set on Earth—and by blending both the timeless horror of the first Alien film with the non-stop action of the second, it’s going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats.

will be helmed by and story set on Earth—and by blending both the timeless horror of the first film with the non-stop action of the second, it’s going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats. John Landgraf explained at the TCA Fargo

The show will debut on Hulu