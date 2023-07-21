Hulu Reveals Trailer For Fourth Season of “Solar Opposites”

Hulu has released a trailer for the fourth season of their hit animated series, Solar Opposites, which is set to debut on the streamer on August 14th.
What’s Happening:
- Citizens of Earth, prepare yourselves for an epic new season of Solar Opposites, which is set to crash land on Hulu on Monday, August 14 with 11 episodes.
- Hulu has also announced that this season will be followed by a Valentine’s Day special coming in 2024.
- Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!
- Solar Opposites is executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation and stars Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack.
- Recently, Hulu announced the launch of a new sub-brand for the platform and it will be focused on adult animation and anime, capitalizing on an already popular lineup of adult animation and anime shows.
- The new sub-brand, dubbed “Animayhem,” will play home to series like Solar Opposites, as well as American Dad, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy that already exist on the streamer, and will also be where subscribers can find newer content, like the upcoming season of Futurama that is set to debut later this month, and a revival of King of the Hill that has been ordered.
