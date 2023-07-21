Hasbro Highlights Star Wars The Vintage Collection Grand Inquisitor and N-1 Starfighter Collectibles at SDCC

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is finally here and that means Hasbro had plenty of exciting Star Wars reveals across their entire toy and collectible lines including The Vintage Collection.

One of the reasons fans attend SDCC is for the new merchandise announcements and Hasbro was sure to wow audiences with their upcoming line of collectibles in the Vintage Collection.

The newest additions hail from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian with an emphasis on the Grand Inquisitor

The 3 ¾-inch scales toys present new and well loved heroes and villains in a unique throwback style reminiscent of the Kenner toys from the 1970s and 1980s. They feature premium design and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The Grand Inquisitor leads an elite cadre of Force-sensitive interrogators and hunters tasked with tracking down Jedi survivors who escaped Order 66.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GRAND INQUISITOR

Includes figure with Lightsaber and hilt accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Fall 2023

This Republic-era handcrafted Naboo N-1 Starfighter has been extensively modified to be a truly one-of-a-kind vehicle for the Mandalorian and his foundling Grogu.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN’S N-1 STARFIGHTER

Includes vehicle, figure with Grogu, droid socket, 2 stands and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $129.99

Available: Fall 2023

