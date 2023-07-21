Second Season of “Welcome to Wrexham” Set To Debut in September

The second season of the six-time Emmy-nominated docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, is set to debut on FX on Tuesday, September 12th and streaming the next day on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, the award-winning, global hit docuseries, will light up the pitch with its second season premiere on Tuesday, September 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Welcome to Wrexham receiving six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series, and as Wrexham AFC embarks on their first U.S. tour of non-competition “friendly” matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and more.

Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town's historic football club.

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After a painful elimination in the playoffs, season two continues to track the club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League. Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community.

From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham follows Rob and Ryan’s stewardship and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town in the midst of history in the making.

