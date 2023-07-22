Newly Born Cinderella Pony at Walt Disney World’s Tri-Circle-D Ranch Named Pixie

The Shetland pony, who was recently born at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground in Walt Disney World, now has a name: Pixie!

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Instagram introduced the newly-born pony as Pixie through a short video.

The beautiful foal was born on July 11th at 4:00 a.m. to mom Lady.

With her beautiful, white coat, she is the second Cinderella pony born at Tri-Circle-D Ranch.

One day, she will help pull Cinderella’s pumpkin coach at Walt Disney World like her big sister Lily, born in 2019, who was featured in the latest season of National Geographic’s Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Foals typically start leaving their mother’s side and becoming more independent a few weeks after they’re born. Soon, she will meet the two other Shetland pony foals in Disney’s care, Sprout and Finn, who were born earlier this spring.

Newborn foals typically weigh around 35 pounds at birth, and within the first three months this foal will grow to nearly three quarters of her mature size. Fully grown, foals will grow to approximately 450 pounds.

