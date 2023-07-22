Photos / Video: Touring Funko’s Secret Club 98 at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

We got a chance to tour Club 98, the closed door experience as part of Funkoville at San Diego Comic-Con, offering us a sneak peek at some new arrivals from across their many brands. Funko and Mondo have created special vinyl records of the soundtrack to WALL-E and Ratatouille with exclusive artwork and a colorful vinyl. They are currently available exclusively at the Mondo booth on the San Diego Comic-Con show floor.

These new retro VHS covers of various classic Disney films actually feature a figure within. For example, the Toy Story one comes with Buzz Lightyear and a character card.

Fans of A Goofy Movie can take home a new Loungefly backpack and wallet featuring Max and Goofy out on the open road.

Stitch is getting a lot of love with a new line of his own.

The POP! Yourself create-your-own POP! Vinyl figure is currently available at the company’s two flagship stores, but will be rolled out to Funko.com later this year.

Learn more about these products from Dave Beré, VP of Retail and POP! Yourself at Funko:

Check out some more of the Disney exclusive items available at Funkoville in our previous post. Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2023 coverage all weekend long.