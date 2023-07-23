Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Gets Scary and Merry With a Special One Day Event

While it might only be July, both Halloween and Christmas will be here before you know it! Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is throwing a bone to those who can’t wait for the spooks and merriment, with a special one day only event this week.

What’s Happening:

Taking place this Tuesday, July 25th, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay guests will be able to partake in both the frights of a haunted house and the joy of the holiday season.

The two opportunities available include a lights-on walkthrough tour of The Residence haunted house from the Howl-O-Scream event, as well as the opportunity to meet Santa at the Pass Member Lounge in Serengeti Overlook.

You’ll want to hurry though, as both opportunities only take place between 12:00-4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th.

Both experiences are included with park admission.