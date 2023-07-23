Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Gets Scary and Merry With a Special One Day Event

While it might only be July, both Halloween and Christmas will be here before you know it! Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is throwing a bone to those who can’t wait for the spooks and merriment, with a special one day only event this week.

What’s Happening:

  • Taking place this Tuesday, July 25th, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay guests will be able to partake in both the frights of a haunted house and the joy of the holiday season.
  • The two opportunities available include a lights-on walkthrough tour of The Residence haunted house from the Howl-O-Scream event, as well as the opportunity to meet Santa at the Pass Member Lounge in Serengeti Overlook.
  • You’ll want to hurry though, as both opportunities only take place between 12:00-4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th.
  • Both experiences are included with park admission.

  • The Residence: Home for the Holidays was a new haunted house introduced last year that takes on a Christmas theme.
  • The official description reads: “Merriment turns murderous at this suburban family home. Christmas arrives earlier than ever this year at The Residence, and all-new horrors are eager to be unwrapped. Holidays are best when spent with loved ones, but there’s no guarantee you’ll survive this silent night.”
  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is currently offering 70% off single-night tickets to Howl-O-Scream, through July 30th.
  • The event runs at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay from September 8th to October 31st. Tickets are available here.