Mexican Soccer Star Memo Ochoa and Mickey Mouse Surprise Youth Soccer Players at Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse and Mexican soccer goalkeeper Memo Ochoa surprised youth players at Walt Disney World on Thursday, July 20th during the US Youth Soccer National Championships, which ran through Saturday, July 23rd.

What’s Happening:

Ochoa and Mickey took photos with more than 35 boys and girls youth goalkeepers in front of the iconic globe at ESPN

Ochoa, the captain of El Tri, the Mexican national team, has appeared in five FIFA World Cup tournaments and recently led Mexico to its record 9th CONCACAF Gold Cup championship.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper spent time talking to the kids, taking photos and signing autographs, inspiring the athletes as they pursue a USYS championship. Ochoa and his family also spent time exploring the Walt Disney World Resort.

The trip was in part to celebrate Ochoa’s 38th birthday and included his first time experiencing Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind EPCOT

The USYS National Championships give boys and girls teams an opportunity to showcase their talents against the best competition in the nation. More than 185,000 athletes on 10,000 teams compete throughout the year at state and regional levels for a chance to travel to Walt Disney World for the championships.

The event is one of several top-tier youth soccer competitions that are held throughout the year at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.