“The Wonder Years” Season 2 Finale Will Take the Williams Family to Disneyland

Well, we knew that ABC’s The Wonder Years would be making a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, and now we know when!

What’s Happening:

will take the Williams family on a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, The official logline reads: “When the Williams family decides to go on a family vacation, Kim suggests a road trip to Austin College and Dean proposes a stop at Disneyland. After meeting up with his old bandmates, Bill reflects on his life choices.”

would be set at Disneyland ever since we spotted When the trailer for this season dropped, it featured a clip of the Williams family at Disneyland.

Speaking to D23 “Getting to go there for work was dope. They took us back in time with the props, like the popcorn buckets and the ears. It was wild to see it from both a current perspective and a 1969 perspective.”

Additionally, the second season will soon be making its way to Disney+

The season finale of The Wonder Years airs Wednesday, August 16th at 9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

About The Wonder Years:

, based in the late 1960s, continues to follow the coming of age story of Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams) in Montgomery, Alabama. The cast includes Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O'Neil, and Milan Ray.

Don Cheadle narrates The Wonder Years as the adult Dean.

as the adult Dean. Guest stars in season two have included Patti LaBelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson, and Bradley Whitford, among others.