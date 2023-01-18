ABC’s “The Wonder Years” Films at Disneyland for Upcoming Second Season

It might still be a little while before we see the second season of ABC’s The Wonder Years, but when we do, it appears we’ll see Williams family visit Disneyland.
- Instagram user @hey_kean shared a post showing off a sign in Disneyland saying production on The Wonder Years was underway.
- His post mentions that production has actually wrapped, so whatever is planned for the series in Disneyland has already been completed.
- Now we’ll just have to wait to see exactly how Disneyland will factor into the upcoming second season.
About The Wonder Years Season 2:
- Although Season 2 of ABC’s The Wonder Years was planned to kick off midseason, the show was left off the schedule. Instead, it seems the show has been shifted to the summer.
- The premiere date has yet to be announced.
- Although the show will not be returning for a while, ABC has confirmed a list of guest stars for season 2.
- Patti LaBelle has previously been announced, and the show will also welcome Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson, and Bradley Whitford, among others.
- For the second season, The Wonder Years, based in the late 1960s, will continue to follow the coming of age of Dean Williams in Montgomery, Alabama.
- The cast includes Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O'Neil, and Milan Ray. Don Cheadle narrates The Wonder Years as the adult Dean.