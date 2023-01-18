ABC’s “The Wonder Years” Films at Disneyland for Upcoming Second Season

It might still be a little while before we see the second season of ABC’s The Wonder Years, but when we do, it appears we’ll see Williams family visit Disneyland.

Instagram user @hey_kean posted that production of The Wonder Years was underway.

was underway. His post mentions that production has actually wrapped, so whatever is planned for the series in Disneyland has already been completed.

Now we’ll just have to wait to see exactly how Disneyland will factor into the upcoming second season.

