Universal Orlando Reveals Full Line-Up of Perks for the Return of Passholder Appreciation Days

Universal Orlando has shared some more details on the upcoming return of Passholder Appreciation Days, where Passholders can expect over six weeks of exclusive offers, special events, discounts, Passholder opportunities and more.

What’s Happening:

The annual return of the popular Passholder Appreciation Days will take place from August 15th–September 30th this year.

Universal Orlando has revealed exactly what perks Passholders can expect during the event this year: Red Carpet Entrance: Annual and Seasonal Passholders can enter Universal Islands of Adventure through an exclusive entrance from 8am – 2pm. To use the entrance, go to the marked turnstiles at the exit of Universal Islands of Adventure and present your valid Annual or Seasonal Pass with photo ID. Savings on Universal Express: Get in on the action even faster with exclusive Passholder savings of 30% on select Universal Express passes for use at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Available for purchase at Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure front gate ticket windows only. Extra Discount on Mobile Ordering: Get access to exclusive offers like an additional 10% off Mobile Food and Drink Orders at Universal Orlando Resort owned and operated restaurants. Plus, there are even more special offers at all 8 Universal hotels. Exclusive Eats: Take mealtime up a notch with Passholder-only drink and food items across Universal Orlando Resort. Plus, enjoy exclusive dining locations like the upstairs patio at Confisco Grille. The full menu is available at UniversalOrlando.com



Free Collectible Art Prints: What’s better than a free Collectible Art Print? Two free Collectible Art Prints. Pick up the first art print beginning August 15th at the UOAP Lounge in Islands of Adventure and the Five and Dime at Universal Studios Florida.

What’s better than a free Collectible Art Print? Two free Collectible Art Prints. Pick up the first art print beginning August 15th at the UOAP Lounge in Islands of Adventure and the Five and Dime at Universal Studios Florida. Extra Hotel Savings: Annual and Seasonal Passholders Save 45% on hotel stays during UOAP Days. Skip the traffic and play until the park closes, catch a late dinner, and then finally unwind at your hotel with Passholder-only resort rates.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders Save 45% on hotel stays during UOAP Days. Skip the traffic and play until the park closes, catch a late dinner, and then finally unwind at your hotel with Passholder-only resort rates. Wizarding World Discounts: Passholders will receive 50% off on The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Personalization Services, such as engraving, embroidery, embossing and more, with each qualifying same day purchase at participating locations inside Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

Passholders will receive 50% off on The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Personalization Services, such as engraving, embroidery, embossing and more, with each qualifying same day purchase at participating locations inside Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Universal’s Great Movie Escape Savings: Escape into the movies for less with 30% off on all Universal’s Great Movie Escape experience tickets purchased at the venue.

Escape into the movies for less with 30% off on all Universal’s Great Movie Escape experience tickets purchased at the venue. Buy One, Get One Photos: Buy any Amazing Pictures photo product in Universal Studios Florida and receive another of equal or lesser value for FREE from August 15th – September 30th, 2023.

Buy any Amazing Pictures photo product in Universal Studios Florida and receive another of equal or lesser value for FREE from August 15th – September 30th, 2023. Early Park Admission: Power and Seasonal Passholders can be the first to the fun with Early Park Admission at Universal Volcano Bay up to thirty minutes prior to park opening on select dates from August 15th through September 30th, 2023 (weather permitting). Plus, Passholders receive a 10% discount on Cabana and Premium Seating rentals.

Exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup: Starting August 15th, Passholders can purchase an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup for $17.99 plus tax, while supplies last.

Exclusive Passholder Merchandise: The exclusive Passholder merchandise is available for purchase at the UOAP Lounge at Universal Islands of Adventure, and the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida starting August 15th, while supplies last.

The exclusive Passholder merchandise is available for purchase at the UOAP Lounge at Universal Islands of Adventure, and the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida starting August 15th, while supplies last. Additionally, Universal Orlando is hosting a UOAP Night on August 26th