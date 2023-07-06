Universal Orlando Hosting UOAP Night on August 26th at Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando has teased the return of their UOAP Night event on August 26th at Islands of Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- For the first time since 2019, Universal Orlando will be hosting a special Annual Passholder night.
- The event is set to take place at Islands of Adventure on the night of August 26th.
- More details on the event will be released at a later date.
- The event comes as part of Passholder Appreciation Days, which is returning from August 15th–September 30th, 2023.
- During Passholder Appreciation Days, Passholders can expect over six weeks of exclusive offers, special events, discounts, Passholder opportunities and more.
- More details on Passholder Appreciation Days will also be revealed at a later date.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Universal Orlando Resort has launched a “3 Months Free on Any Pass” offer when purchasing or renewing an annual or seasonal pass.
- Universal UNIVRS, a first-of-its-kind retail destination, is now open on Hollywood Boulevard inside Universal Studios Florida.
- The new Minion Cafe and other new elements of Minion Land recently soft opened at Universal Studios Florida. Take a look around the newest addition to the Universal Orlando Resort!
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning