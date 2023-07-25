Disney Vacation Club Members Can Save 20% on Walt Disney World VIP Tours for a Limited Time

For a limited time, eligible Disney Vacation Club Members can save 20% on a Disney VIP Tour at Walt Disney World on select dates in August and September 2023.

What’s Happening:

  • Explore the parks with your own VIP Tour Guide during a customizable experience filled with attractive benefits.
  • On select dates from August 15th through September 30th, 2023, Disney Vacation Club Members can save 20% on a Disney VIP Tour at Walt Disney World.
  • Blockout dates include September 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
  • Beginning August 15th, call (407) 560-4033 to book.
  • Disney Vacation Club Members who purchased directly from Disney and are eligible for Membership Extras may book this tour.
  • After being picked up from your Walt Disney World Resort accommodations in a private vehicle, enjoy unparalleled hospitality and experience some of your favorite attractions alongside a VIP Tour Guide.
  • Some of the personalized services include:
    • Pre-arrival planning
    • A flexible start time, picked by you
    • Visits to multiple theme parks in one or more days
    • The ability to enjoy some of your favorite attractions efficiently
    • Shared insight from your highly knowledgeable VIP Tour Guide throughout your tour
  • All tours must be booked for a minimum duration of 7 continuous hours, and your party may include up to 10 Guests, including infants.
  • To learn more about Disney Private VIP Tours, visit DisneyWorld.com/VIPTours.
