Disney Vacation Club Members Can Save 20% on Walt Disney World VIP Tours for a Limited Time

For a limited time, eligible Disney Vacation Club Members can save 20% on a Disney VIP Tour at Walt Disney World on select dates in August and September 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Explore the parks with your own VIP Tour Guide during a customizable experience filled with attractive benefits.
- On select dates from August 15th through September 30th, 2023, Disney Vacation Club Members can save 20% on a Disney VIP Tour at Walt Disney World.
- Blockout dates include September 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
- Beginning August 15th, call (407) 560-4033 to book.
- Disney Vacation Club Members who purchased directly from Disney and are eligible for Membership Extras may book this tour.
- After being picked up from your Walt Disney World Resort accommodations in a private vehicle, enjoy unparalleled hospitality and experience some of your favorite attractions alongside a VIP Tour Guide.
- Some of the personalized services include:
- Pre-arrival planning
- A flexible start time, picked by you
- Visits to multiple theme parks in one or more days
- The ability to enjoy some of your favorite attractions efficiently
- Shared insight from your highly knowledgeable VIP Tour Guide throughout your tour
- All tours must be booked for a minimum duration of 7 continuous hours, and your party may include up to 10 Guests, including infants.
- To learn more about Disney Private VIP Tours, visit DisneyWorld.com/VIPTours.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning