Disney Vacation Club Members Can Save 20% on Walt Disney World VIP Tours for a Limited Time

For a limited time, eligible Disney Vacation Club Members can save 20% on a Disney VIP Tour at Walt Disney World on select dates in August and September 2023.

What’s Happening:

Explore the parks with your own VIP Tour Guide during a customizable experience filled with attractive benefits.

On select dates from August 15th through September 30th, 2023, Disney Vacation Club Members can save 20% on a Disney VIP Tour at Walt Disney World.

Blockout dates include September 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

Beginning August 15th, call (407) 560-4033 to book.

Disney Vacation Club Members who purchased directly from Disney and are eligible for Membership Extras may book this tour.

After being picked up from your Walt Disney World Resort accommodations in a private vehicle, enjoy unparalleled hospitality and experience some of your favorite attractions alongside a VIP Tour Guide.

Some of the personalized services include: Pre-arrival planning A flexible start time, picked by you Visits to multiple theme parks in one or more days The ability to enjoy some of your favorite attractions efficiently Shared insight from your highly knowledgeable VIP Tour Guide throughout your tour

All tours must be booked for a minimum duration of 7 continuous hours, and your party may include up to 10 Guests, including infants.

To learn more about Disney Private VIP Tours, visit DisneyWorld.com/VIPTours