Disney+ Reveals “High School Reunion” Opening Number for Season 4 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

Disney+ and Walt Disney Records are giving viewers a sneak peek at season four of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series with the music video debut of the opening number, “High School Reunion.”

Disney+ has released a preview of the opening musical number, “High School Reunion,” a high-energy pop anthem performed by High School Musical franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh, and features series regulars Sofia Wylie and Matthew Sato.

The original song was written by Mitch Allan, Chantry Johnson and Michelle Zarlenga and produced by Mitch Allan and Chantry Johnson, with series choreography by Zach Woodlee.

The final season of the Disney+ original series from Disney Branded Television series will premiere on Wednesday, August 9th, with the original soundtrack, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack: The Final Season from Walt Disney Records releasing August 10th on all streaming platforms.

The 28-song original soundtrack showcases a broad range of music, featuring new original songs and music from High School Musical 3 and across the High School Musical franchise.

Created and executive produced by Tim Federle, season four of the Emmy and TCA Award nominated series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year . But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

The fourth season stars an ensemble cast of Wildcats including: Joshua Bassett ("Ricky") Sofia Wylie ("Gina") Dara Reneé ("Kourtney") Julia Lester ("Ashlyn") Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos") Kate Reinders ("Miss Jenn") Liamani Segura ("Emmy")

Also featured this season are recurring guest stars: Kylie Cantrall (“Dani”) Matthew Sato (“Mack”) Caitlin Reilly (“Quinn”) Vasthy Mompoint (“Krystal”) Mark St. Cyr (“Mr. Mazzara”) Matt Cornett (“E.J.”) Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”) Joe Serafini (“Seb”) Adrian Lyles (“Jet”) Saylor Bell Curda (“Maddox”)

High School Musical franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their High School Musical roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

The first three seasons of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series are currently available on Disney+.

All eight episodes of the show’s final season will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 9th.