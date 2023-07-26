Special Edition “Aladdin” SteelBook Coming Exclusively to Best Buy on October 3rd

As previously announced, a new special edition SteelBook of Disney’s 1992 animated classic Aladdin will soon be available exclusively at Best Buy.

What’s Happening:

Disney's 100th anniversary celebration continues with the exciting release of the Disney animated classic, Aladdin to a special collectible SteelBook edition, for the first time ever.

Aladdin debuts in the stunning ultimate collectible package that includes the re-mastered film, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray Disc and digital code.

The ultimate way to own and display treasured titles, SteelBooks celebrate favorite films with beautiful movie artwork printed on a solid metal case.

You can preorder the Aladdin SteelBook now at BestBuy.com

Also scheduled to be release on October 3rd are The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Moana – although there’s currently no word on what retailers will offer those titles.