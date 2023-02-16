Disney Announces New Special Edition Movie Re-Releases and SteelBooks for Disney100

Disney announced today a special series of anniversary re-releases of some of the most beloved films from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm studios as part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration.

What’s Happening:

  • A selection of titles will be released nationwide in special platinum-style collectible O-sleeves.
  • There will also be numerous retail exclusives, with Best Buy offering special SteelBooks of select titles and Walmart offering exclusive collectible pins on all Disney100 animated titles.
  • Titles currently available include:

Upcoming releases are as follows:

February 27th:

  • The Aristocats
  • The Jungle Book
  • Zootopia
  • Tangled
  • Frozen II
  • Sleeping Beauty
  • Lady and the Tramp
  • Wreck-It Ralph
  • Robin Hood
  • 101 Dalmatians

 

May 2nd:

  • Star Wars: A New Hope SteelBook
  • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back SteelBook
  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi SteelBook

 

June 6th: 

  • Coco SteelBook
  • Toy Story SteelBook
  • Cars SteelBook

 

June 13th:

  • Finding Nemo
  • Coco
  • Brave
  • Cars
  • Up
  • The Incredibles
  • Monsters, Inc.

 

June 27th:

  • Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2

 

August 1st:

  • Cinderella 4K UHD SteelBook
    • This will be the first time that Cinderella will be available on 4K Ultra HD disc.
  • Beauty and the Beast SteelBook
  • Frozen SteelBook

 

September 5th:

  • Iron Man SteelBook

 

October 3rd:

  • The Little Mermaid SteelBook
  • The Lion King SteelBook
  • Moana SteelBook
  • Aladdin SteelBook

 

October 17th:

  • The Lion King
  • Aladdin
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • The Fox and the Hound
  • Cinderella
  • Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  • Alice in Wonderland
