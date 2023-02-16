Disney Announces New Special Edition Movie Re-Releases and SteelBooks for Disney100

Disney announced today a special series of anniversary re-releases of some of the most beloved films from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm studios as part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration.
What’s Happening:
- A selection of titles will be released nationwide in special platinum-style collectible O-sleeves.
- There will also be numerous retail exclusives, with Best Buy offering special SteelBooks of select titles and Walmart offering exclusive collectible pins on all Disney100 animated titles.
- Titles currently available include:
- Encanto SteelBook
- Beauty and the Beast
- Toy Story
- Moana
- Frozen
- The Little Mermaid
- Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1
Upcoming releases are as follows:
February 27th:
- The Aristocats
- The Jungle Book
- Zootopia
- Tangled
- Frozen II
- Sleeping Beauty
- Lady and the Tramp
- Wreck-It Ralph
- Robin Hood
- 101 Dalmatians
May 2nd:
- Star Wars: A New Hope SteelBook
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back SteelBook
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi SteelBook
June 6th:
- Coco SteelBook
- Toy Story SteelBook
- Cars SteelBook
June 13th:
- Finding Nemo
- Coco
- Brave
- Cars
- Up
- The Incredibles
- Monsters, Inc.
June 27th:
- Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2
August 1st:
- Cinderella 4K UHD SteelBook
- This will be the first time that Cinderella will be available on 4K Ultra HD disc.
- Beauty and the Beast SteelBook
- Frozen SteelBook
September 5th:
- Iron Man SteelBook
October 3rd:
- The Little Mermaid SteelBook
- The Lion King SteelBook
- Moana SteelBook
- Aladdin SteelBook
October 17th:
- The Lion King
- Aladdin
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Fox and the Hound
- Cinderella
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Alice in Wonderland
