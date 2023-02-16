Disney Announces New Special Edition Movie Re-Releases and SteelBooks for Disney100

Disney announced today a special series of anniversary re-releases of some of the most beloved films from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm studios as part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration.

What’s Happening:

A selection of titles will be released nationwide in special platinum-style collectible O-sleeves.

There will also be numerous retail exclusives, with Best Buy offering special SteelBooks of select titles and Walmart offering exclusive collectible pins on all Disney100 animated titles.

Titles currently available include: Encanto SteelBook Beauty and the Beast Toy Story Moana Frozen The Little Mermaid Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1



Upcoming releases are as follows:

February 27th:

The Aristocats

The Jungle Book

Zootopia

Tangled

Frozen II

Sleeping Beauty

Lady and the Tramp

Wreck-It Ralph

Robin Hood

101 Dalmatians

May 2nd:

Star Wars : A New Hope SteelBook

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back SteelBook

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi SteelBook

June 6th:

Coco SteelBook

Toy Story SteelBook

Cars SteelBook

June 13th:

Finding Nemo

Coco

Brave

Cars

Up

The Incredibles

Monsters, Inc.

June 27th:

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2

August 1st:

Cinderella 4K UHD SteelBook This will be the first time that Cinderella will be available on 4K Ultra HD disc.

Beauty and the Beast SteelBook

Frozen SteelBook

September 5th:

Iron Man SteelBook

October 3rd:

The Little Mermaid SteelBook

The Lion King SteelBook

Moana SteelBook

Aladdin SteelBook

October 17th:

The Lion King

Aladdin

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Fox and the Hound

Cinderella

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Alice in Wonderland