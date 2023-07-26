An Incredible Walt Disney World Cast Member Recognized as The Heart of Main Street in Magic Kingdom Parade

Disney Parks Blog shared how Walt Disney World recognized a cast member as the heart of Main Street at a parade at Magic Kingdom.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World loves to honor their cast members, and Disney wanted to give a special shout out to Diana Shephard-Martin.

She has been a coordinator on the Magic Kingdom Park arrival team for almost 16 years and helps guests start their magical day at the park.

She is one of the first smiling faces you see as you enter the park, and her welcoming personality makes you feel like you are at home.

Those who have loved her all these years were able to honor her and her family in a great way ahead of the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade

Dapper Dan's and even Good Morning America Anchor Ginger Zee welcomed Diana to the front of the crowd on the morning of July 7.

You can see the coverage that Good Morning America shared below.

What They're Saying:

"When we heard Diana was going to be in the parade today, we just had to see her," shared Vicki, a longtime Magic Kingdom guest in attendance. "I’ve been coming to Magic Kingdom with my daughter every year for the last 15 years, and every trip we stop and talk to her. It’s cast members like Diana that make a Disney day special."

"Today was a dream come true that I never could have imagined," gushed Diana. "I was so happy that I couldn’t even cry."

"Diana does so much for Magic Kingdom. Nobody deserves this surprise more than her," explained Chris, Diana’s husband. "This entire thing has truly been a wild ride and a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"I was in shock. At the end of the day, I’m simply a cast member who loves what I do," she explained. "I’ve always known that I’m loved here, but this proves it."

"Working with Diana makes you love life," Alicia shared. "What she does is simple to describe, but the feelings it creates are indescribable. To put it simply, Diana is magic."