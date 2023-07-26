“Dancing to Disney” Continues Southern California Run With Performances in Orange County

“Dancing to Disney” continues its Southern California tour with additional performances in Orange County. The show features world-class dance inspired by the most iconic Disney characters and scenes performed to your favorite songs from beloved Disney movies.

What’s Happening:

Be whisked away by beauty and grace and transported to where “happily ever after” is just a dance away.

The evening includes numbers to Disney classics like: “Be Our Guest” “So This is Love” “Part of Your World” “Let It Go” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” And so much more

Two performances will be held tonight, July 26th at the Richard Nixon Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The show will then make its way to the Historic Santa Monica Bay Woman's Club on Saturday, August 6th, for two performances also at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

