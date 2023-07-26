“Dancing to Disney” Continues Southern California Run With Performances in Orange County

“Dancing to Disney” continues its Southern California tour with additional performances in Orange County. The show features world-class dance inspired by the most iconic Disney characters and scenes performed to your favorite songs from beloved Disney movies.
What’s Happening:
- Be whisked away by beauty and grace and transported to where “happily ever after” is just a dance away.
- The evening includes numbers to Disney classics like:
- “Be Our Guest”
- “So This is Love”
- “Part of Your World”
- “Let It Go”
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
- And so much more
- Two performances will be held tonight, July 26th at the Richard Nixon Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- The show will then make its way to the Historic Santa Monica Bay Woman's Club on Saturday, August 6th, for two performances also at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Our own Mike Celestino had a chance to see the show when it performed at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Check out some of his thoughts here and watch some highlights below.
- For additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the show, be sure to visit the official “Dancing with Disney” website.