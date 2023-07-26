“Dancing to Disney” Continues Southern California Run With Performances in Orange County

“Dancing to Disney” continues its Southern California tour with additional performances in Orange County. The show features world-class dance inspired by the most iconic Disney characters and scenes performed to your favorite songs from beloved Disney movies.

What’s Happening:

  • Be whisked away by beauty and grace and transported to where “happily ever after” is just a dance away.
  • The evening includes numbers to Disney classics like:
    • “Be Our Guest”
    • “So This is Love”
    • “Part of Your World”
    • “Let It Go”
    • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
    • And so much more
  • Two performances will be held tonight, July 26th at the Richard Nixon Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
  • The show will then make its way to the Historic Santa Monica Bay Woman's Club on Saturday, August 6th, for two performances also at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
  • Our own Mike Celestino had a chance to see the show when it performed at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Check out some of his thoughts here and watch some highlights below.