44th News And Documentary Emmys – Nominees From The Walt Disney Company

Nominations for the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), honoring programming content from more than 2300 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2022, judged by a pool of over 1000 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

The awards will be presented in two individual ceremonies:

News Categories – Wednesday, September 27th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Documentary Categories – Thursday, September 28th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku.

Categories featuring nominees from the Walt Disney Company are as follows, with the nominated Disney titles highlighted in bold:

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

Anderson Cooper 360

CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell

CBS Mornings

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Outstanding Recorded News Program

60 Minutes

The Circus

Nightline

Sunday Morning

VICE News Tonight

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Yousur Al-Hlou, The New York Times

Ellison Barber, NBC

Zinhle Essamuah, NBC

Ashan Singh, ABC

Selina Wang, CNN

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

20/20 – Putin's War: The Battle to Save Ukraine

60 Minutes – Platform 4

Erin Burnett OutFront – Fleeing Ukraine

VICE News Tonight – Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon

VICE News Tonight – Inside Kyiv During the Start of Russia's Invasion

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

60 Minutes – Belief in the Ballot, Dominion, and Voting Rights & Wrongs

60 Minutes – War in Ukraine

ABC News – Uvalde 365: A Year in the Community

Nightline – A Reckoning: The Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

VICE News Tonight – Putin's War on Ukraine

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

Nelly Cheboi – Upcycling Tech to Uplift Lives

I Stutter – The New York Times

Meet the Woman Fighting for the Rights of Voters Who Can’t Read – ProPublica

Nightline, ABC, Swimming While Black

Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN, Phil & Franco

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Airlines are Turning to Black Women to Save Them

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

60 Minutes, CBS. Sharswood

In Real Life, Newsy. The New Death

NBC News Digital, NBC, Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary

Nightline, ABC, Mi Niño: Chile's Stolen Children

Op-Docs, The New York Times, My Disability Roadmap

VICE World News, Vice, The Teenage Mafia Academy

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis and Nightline, ABC, Inside Kharkiv's Battle of Resilience

Anderson Cooper 360 , CNN, 10-Year-Old Trapped with the Uvalde School Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help

How Mormon Church 'Help Line' Hid Child Sex Abuse, The Associated Press

Nightline, ABC, The Horrors in Bucha

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Inside Somalia's Nightmare Drought

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

60 Minutes, CBS, Pathogen X

FRONTLINE, ITV, PBS Putin's War at Home

NBC Nightly Films, NBC, The Reckoning: An American Genocide

Nightline, ABC, Saving Malaika

On Assignment with Richard Engel, MSNBC, Ukraine: The Search for Justice

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

FRONTLINE, PBS, Afghanistan Undercover

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research, PBS, Crime Scene: Bucha

Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit, The New York Times, That Killed Dozens in Bucha

Trafficked with Mariana van Zelle, National Geographic, Fish Pirates

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Above the Law: Investigating the Louisville Metro Police Department

Outstanding Live News Special

ABC News Live, ABC, NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Mission | Liftoff To Space

ABC News Special Report, ABC, Queen Elizabeth

CBS News, CBS, CBS News: America Decides Campaign ‘22 – Midterm Elections

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later, CNN

NBC News Specials, NBC, Decision 2022: The Balance of Power

Noticiero Telemundo, Telemundo Decision 2022: Battle for the Power

Outstanding Recorded News Special

ABC News Live, ABC, The Struggle to Understand

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents, ABC, Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage

Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now, World

Field Report with Paola Ramos, MSNBC, Florida 2022

Sunday Morning, CBS, CBS Sunday Morning: A Nation Divided?

Ukraine: A Mother's War, NBC News Now

VICE News Tonight, Vice, On the Ground in Ukraine: A VICE News Tonight Special Report

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

CNN Tonight, CNN, 77 Minutes in Uvalde

Fareed Zakaria GPS, CNN, The Fall of Kabul, One Year Later

State of the Union with Jake Tapper, CNN, Russia's War

This Week with George Stephanopoulos, ABC, On the Brink of War

VICE News Tonight, Vice, In.side Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion

Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 , CNN, Anderson Cooper and Olena Gnes – Mother of Three Living in a Bomb Shelter in Kviv

Anderson Cooper 360, CNN, Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza

Erin Burnett OutFront, CNN, Erin Burnett & Serhiy Perebyinis

The Lead with Jake Tapper, CNN, Worldwide Exclusive: President Zelensky’s First Interview as War Leader

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, CNN, Blitzer & Adel Al-Jubeir

This Week with George Stephanopoulos, ABC, Defying Putin on The Air

TODAY, NBC, College Football Star's Brave Decision

Outstanding Edited Interview

60 Minutes, CBS, President Zelenskyy

CNN Special Report, CNN, Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview

Dateline NBC, NBC, Bill Barr: In the Eye of the Storm

Nightline, ABC, Lia Thomas

World News Tonight with David Muir and 20/20, ABC, Breaking with the President: The Mike Pence Interview

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

In Real Life, Newsy, Plastic Time Bomb

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Amazon Mafia

World’s Untold Stories, CNN, The Brain Collectors

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Where Protecting the Environment Gets You Killed

VICE News Tonight, Vice, ‘They’re Watching Us’: Inside the Company Surveilling Millions of Students

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

20/20, ABC, Cinderella: The Reunion

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents, ABC, PRIDE: To Be Seen

CNN FlashDocs, CNN, Taking on Taylor Swift

Nightline, ABC. What America Owes: The Stolen Generation

VICE News Tonight, Vice, The Dark Side of Manga

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

Africa+ , Bloomberg, Black Snow: Nigeria’s Oil Catastrophe

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Stolen Cars

VICE News Tonight, Vice, The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains

VICE News Tonight, Vice, VICE News Investigates: Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Undercover in Guyana

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

Dateline NBC, NBC, Dark Waters

Dateline NBC, NBC, What Happened to Anton Black?

Soul of a Nation Presents, ABC, X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight, Vice, No Justice for Women in the Taliban's Afghanistan

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

11 Minutes, Paramount+

Endangered, HBO Max

POV, PBS, Let the Little Light Shine

POV, PBS, Wuhan Wuhan

Retrograde, National Geographic

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave, Netflix

Outstanding Nature Documentary

America the Beautiful, Disney+

Animal, Netflix

The Green Planet, PBS

Kangaroo Valley, Netflix

Super/Natural, National Geographic

Wildcat, Amazon Prime

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

Eat The Rich: The GameStop, Netflix

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, HBO Max

Independent Lens, PBS, TikTok, Boom.

POV, PBS, The Last Out

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, Hulu

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story, Hulu

Hold Your Fire, AMC+

MTV Documentary Films, Paramount+, The Fire That Took Her

Supreme Team, Showtime

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo, HBO Max

Outstanding Short Documentary

The Flagmakers, National Geographic

Guardian Documentaries, The Guardian, Beirut Dreams in Color

MSNBC Films, MSNBC, The Sentence of Michael Thompson

MTV Documentary Films, Paramount+, As Far As They Can Run

Op-Docs, The New York Times, MINK!

Outstanding Writing: News

60 Minutes, CBS, The Lost Souls of Bucha

60 Minutes, CBS, Pathogen X

60 Minutes, CBS, Platform 4

Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA, The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Cocaine Queens

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Fish Pirates

Outstanding Research: News

CNN Newsroom, CNN, The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

FRONTLINE, PBS, Afghanistan Undercover

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research, PBS, Crime Scene: Bucha

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, CNN, Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them, The New York Times

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Undercover in Guyana

Outstanding Direction: News

ABC News, ABC, Election Night 2022

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents, ABC, PRIDE: To Be Seen

CBS Saturday Morning, CBS, David Byrne's American Utopia

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later, CNN

Soul of a Nation Presents, ABC, X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Outstanding Editing: News

Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit, The New York Times, That Killed Dozens in Bucha

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Cocaine Queens

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Battle for the South of Ukraine

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Beyond Fentanyl

Outstanding Research: Documentary

37 Words, ESPN

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, PBS, Putin's Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes

Hostages, HBO Max

The Janes, HBO Max

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power, Peacock

The U.S. and the Holocaust, PBS

Outstanding Direction: Documentary

In Her Hands, Netflix

The Janes, HBO Max

Master of Light, HBO Max

Nothing Compares, Showtime

Retrograde, National Geographic

Wildcat, Amazon Prime

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

Master of Light, HBO Max

Nuisance Bear, The New Yorker

Op-Docs, The New York Times, Long Line of Ladies

Retrograde, National Geographic

Super/Natural, National Geographic

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

CNN Films, CNN, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

In Her Hands, Netflix

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power, Peacock

Master of Light, HBO Max

Retrograde, National Geographic

Outstanding Sound

A Trip to Infinity, Netflix

Good Night Oppy, Amazon Prime

Great Performances, PBS, Now Hear This

Nuisance Bear, The New Yorker

Our Universe, Netflix

Retrograde, National Geographic

Super/Natural, National Geographic

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

ABC News Studios, HULU, Wild Crime: Murder in Yosemite

CNN Original Series, CNN, The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up, Investigation Discovery

Inside the Mind of a Con Artist, Curiosity Stream

The Pez Outlaw, VOD

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story, Hulu, Captive Audience "Shocking" Trailer

NOVA, PBS, Augmented

Retrograde, National Geographic

Shark Week, Discovery Channel, “Seal Cam” / Shark Week 2022

Super/Natural, National Geographic