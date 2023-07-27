44th News And Documentary Emmys – Nominees From The Walt Disney Company

Nominations for the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), honoring programming content from more than 2300 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2022, judged by a pool of over 1000 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.
The awards will be presented in two individual ceremonies:
News Categories – Wednesday, September 27th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. EDT
Documentary Categories – Thursday, September 28th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. EDT
The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku.
Categories featuring nominees from the Walt Disney Company are as follows, with the nominated Disney titles highlighted in bold:
Outstanding Live News Program
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
Anderson Cooper 360
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
CBS Mornings
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
Outstanding Recorded News Program
60 Minutes
The Circus
Nightline
Sunday Morning
VICE News Tonight
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
Yousur Al-Hlou, The New York Times
Ellison Barber, NBC
Zinhle Essamuah, NBC
Ashan Singh, ABC
Selina Wang, CNN
Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage
20/20 – Putin's War: The Battle to Save Ukraine
60 Minutes – Platform 4
Erin Burnett OutFront – Fleeing Ukraine
VICE News Tonight – Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon
VICE News Tonight – Inside Kyiv During the Start of Russia's Invasion
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form
60 Minutes – Belief in the Ballot, Dominion, and Voting Rights & Wrongs
60 Minutes – War in Ukraine
ABC News – Uvalde 365: A Year in the Community
Nightline – A Reckoning: The Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools
VICE News Tonight – Putin's War on Ukraine
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Nelly Cheboi – Upcycling Tech to Uplift Lives
I Stutter – The New York Times
Meet the Woman Fighting for the Rights of Voters Who Can’t Read – ProPublica
Nightline, ABC, Swimming While Black
Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN, Phil & Franco
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Airlines are Turning to Black Women to Save Them
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form
60 Minutes, CBS. Sharswood
In Real Life, Newsy. The New Death
NBC News Digital, NBC, Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary
Nightline, ABC, Mi Niño: Chile's Stolen Children
Op-Docs, The New York Times, My Disability Roadmap
VICE World News, Vice, The Teenage Mafia Academy
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis and Nightline, ABC, Inside Kharkiv's Battle of Resilience
Anderson Cooper 360 , CNN, 10-Year-Old Trapped with the Uvalde School Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help
How Mormon Church 'Help Line' Hid Child Sex Abuse, The Associated Press
Nightline, ABC, The Horrors in Bucha
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Inside Somalia's Nightmare Drought
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form
60 Minutes, CBS, Pathogen X
FRONTLINE, ITV, PBS Putin's War at Home
NBC Nightly Films, NBC, The Reckoning: An American Genocide
Nightline, ABC, Saving Malaika
On Assignment with Richard Engel, MSNBC, Ukraine: The Search for Justice
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form
FRONTLINE, PBS, Afghanistan Undercover
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research, PBS, Crime Scene: Bucha
Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit, The New York Times, That Killed Dozens in Bucha
Trafficked with Mariana van Zelle, National Geographic, Fish Pirates
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Above the Law: Investigating the Louisville Metro Police Department
Outstanding Live News Special
ABC News Live, ABC, NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Mission | Liftoff To Space
ABC News Special Report, ABC, Queen Elizabeth
CBS News, CBS, CBS News: America Decides Campaign ‘22 – Midterm Elections
Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later, CNN
NBC News Specials, NBC, Decision 2022: The Balance of Power
Noticiero Telemundo, Telemundo Decision 2022: Battle for the Power
Outstanding Recorded News Special
ABC News Live, ABC, The Struggle to Understand
ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents, ABC, Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage
Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now, World
Field Report with Paola Ramos, MSNBC, Florida 2022
Sunday Morning, CBS, CBS Sunday Morning: A Nation Divided?
Ukraine: A Mother's War, NBC News Now
VICE News Tonight, Vice, On the Ground in Ukraine: A VICE News Tonight Special Report
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
CNN Tonight, CNN, 77 Minutes in Uvalde
Fareed Zakaria GPS, CNN, The Fall of Kabul, One Year Later
State of the Union with Jake Tapper, CNN, Russia's War
This Week with George Stephanopoulos, ABC, On the Brink of War
VICE News Tonight, Vice, In.side Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion
Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360 , CNN, Anderson Cooper and Olena Gnes – Mother of Three Living in a Bomb Shelter in Kviv
Anderson Cooper 360, CNN, Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza
Erin Burnett OutFront, CNN, Erin Burnett & Serhiy Perebyinis
The Lead with Jake Tapper, CNN, Worldwide Exclusive: President Zelensky’s First Interview as War Leader
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, CNN, Blitzer & Adel Al-Jubeir
This Week with George Stephanopoulos, ABC, Defying Putin on The Air
TODAY, NBC, College Football Star's Brave Decision
Outstanding Edited Interview
60 Minutes, CBS, President Zelenskyy
CNN Special Report, CNN, Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview
Dateline NBC, NBC, Bill Barr: In the Eye of the Storm
Nightline, ABC, Lia Thomas
World News Tonight with David Muir and 20/20, ABC, Breaking with the President: The Mike Pence Interview
Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
In Real Life, Newsy, Plastic Time Bomb
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Amazon Mafia
World’s Untold Stories, CNN, The Brain Collectors
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Where Protecting the Environment Gets You Killed
VICE News Tonight, Vice, ‘They’re Watching Us’: Inside the Company Surveilling Millions of Students
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
20/20, ABC, Cinderella: The Reunion
ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents, ABC, PRIDE: To Be Seen
CNN FlashDocs, CNN, Taking on Taylor Swift
Nightline, ABC. What America Owes: The Stolen Generation
VICE News Tonight, Vice, The Dark Side of Manga
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
Africa+ , Bloomberg, Black Snow: Nigeria’s Oil Catastrophe
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Stolen Cars
VICE News Tonight, Vice, The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains
VICE News Tonight, Vice, VICE News Investigates: Mafia Land
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Undercover in Guyana
Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage
Dateline NBC, NBC, Dark Waters
Dateline NBC, NBC, What Happened to Anton Black?
Soul of a Nation Presents, ABC, X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, White Supremacy
VICE News Tonight, Vice, No Justice for Women in the Taliban's Afghanistan
Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
11 Minutes, Paramount+
Endangered, HBO Max
POV, PBS, Let the Little Light Shine
POV, PBS, Wuhan Wuhan
Retrograde, National Geographic
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave, Netflix
Outstanding Nature Documentary
America the Beautiful, Disney+
Animal, Netflix
The Green Planet, PBS
Kangaroo Valley, Netflix
Super/Natural, National Geographic
Wildcat, Amazon Prime
Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
Eat The Rich: The GameStop, Netflix
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, HBO Max
Independent Lens, PBS, TikTok, Boom.
POV, PBS, The Last Out
Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, Hulu
Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story, Hulu
Hold Your Fire, AMC+
MTV Documentary Films, Paramount+, The Fire That Took Her
Supreme Team, Showtime
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo, HBO Max
Outstanding Short Documentary
The Flagmakers, National Geographic
Guardian Documentaries, The Guardian, Beirut Dreams in Color
MSNBC Films, MSNBC, The Sentence of Michael Thompson
MTV Documentary Films, Paramount+, As Far As They Can Run
Op-Docs, The New York Times, MINK!
Outstanding Writing: News
60 Minutes, CBS, The Lost Souls of Bucha
60 Minutes, CBS, Pathogen X
60 Minutes, CBS, Platform 4
Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA, The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Cocaine Queens
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Fish Pirates
Outstanding Research: News
CNN Newsroom, CNN, The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
FRONTLINE, PBS, Afghanistan Undercover
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research, PBS, Crime Scene: Bucha
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, CNN, Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate
The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them, The New York Times
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, White Supremacy
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Undercover in Guyana
Outstanding Direction: News
ABC News, ABC, Election Night 2022
ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents, ABC, PRIDE: To Be Seen
CBS Saturday Morning, CBS, David Byrne's American Utopia
Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later, CNN
Soul of a Nation Presents, ABC, X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
Outstanding Editing: News
Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit, The New York Times, That Killed Dozens in Bucha
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Cocaine Queens
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, White Supremacy
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Battle for the South of Ukraine
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Beyond Fentanyl
Outstanding Research: Documentary
37 Words, ESPN
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, PBS, Putin's Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes
Hostages, HBO Max
The Janes, HBO Max
Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power, Peacock
The U.S. and the Holocaust, PBS
Outstanding Direction: Documentary
In Her Hands, Netflix
The Janes, HBO Max
Master of Light, HBO Max
Nothing Compares, Showtime
Retrograde, National Geographic
Wildcat, Amazon Prime
Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary
Master of Light, HBO Max
Nuisance Bear, The New Yorker
Op-Docs, The New York Times, Long Line of Ladies
Retrograde, National Geographic
Super/Natural, National Geographic
Outstanding Editing: Documentary
CNN Films, CNN, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
In Her Hands, Netflix
Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power, Peacock
Master of Light, HBO Max
Retrograde, National Geographic
Outstanding Sound
A Trip to Infinity, Netflix
Good Night Oppy, Amazon Prime
Great Performances, PBS, Now Hear This
Nuisance Bear, The New Yorker
Our Universe, Netflix
Retrograde, National Geographic
Super/Natural, National Geographic
Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
ABC News Studios, HULU, Wild Crime: Murder in Yosemite
CNN Original Series, CNN, The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up, Investigation Discovery
Inside the Mind of a Con Artist, Curiosity Stream
The Pez Outlaw, VOD
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story, Hulu, Captive Audience "Shocking" Trailer
NOVA, PBS, Augmented
Retrograde, National Geographic
Shark Week, Discovery Channel, “Seal Cam” / Shark Week 2022
Super/Natural, National Geographic