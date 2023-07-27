Disney Advertising Partnering with Ally Financial on “SportsCenter” Takeovers

To further their ongoing commitment of driving greater coverage of women’s sports, Disney Advertising and Ally Financial Inc. have created two first-of-their-kind SportsCenter takeovers, with an emphasis on incredible women’s sports moments.

The takeovers, which feature exclusive content, are a continuation of the game-changing multi-year, multimillion dollar sponsorship package Ally and Disney announced earlier this year

Set to be anchored by Elle Duncan and Nicole Briscoe, the SportsCenter takeovers will be led primarily by an all-female production team and are scheduled to air both in-show and during commercial time throughout the 11 p.m. ET editions of SportsCenter on July 27 and August 11, 2023.

Disney prides itself on its inclusive approach to storytelling, including sports. When it comes to content development and casting in front of and behind the camera, leveling the playing field is not only a company priority, but also a business imperative.

Ally shares this commitment to inclusivity and equity, as evidenced by the digital financial services brand’s landmark pledge to reach equal spending on advertising between men’s and women’s sports by 2027.

Ally’s media investment with Disney was an important step in advancing this pledge, and both companies’ desire to increase representation through engaging, women-focused content.

As the exclusive sponsor of the takeovers, Ally will own all the commercial time in the two custom episodes and will receive branding throughout the show.

Each of the designated editions of SportsCenter will conclude with live commercials featuring the two anchors that will transition seamlessly into Ally’s branded content.

ESPN

Additionally, Ally and ESPN CreativeWorks developed a series of :60 second spots, titled “Flip the Game.”

Featuring ESPN basketball analyst Monica McNutt and WNBA legend Sue Bird, each spot will sarcastically illustrate and describe how a SportsCenter segment could look in an alternative reality in which a financial services company needed to step up to support men’s sports.

Disney is known for its unparalleled ability to connect fans and brands to women’s sports. In 2022 alone, more than 33,000 hours of women’s sports programming aired on ESPN.

Expanding on the first-of-its-kind collaboration with Ally, the media company plans to increase resources and accessibility for everyone to enjoy the incredible talent of women athletes.

