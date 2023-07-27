Donald and Stephen Glover Tapped to Write “Lando” Series for Disney+

Solo: A Star Wars Story star Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover have reportedly been tapped to write Lucasfilm’s previously announced Lando series for Disney+, according to Variety.

series was originally announced way back in 2020, with director Justin Simien attached. Simien has now seemingly exited the project as Variety reports the Glover brothers will be writing the series alone.

The Glovers reportedly reached their deal to write the new series prior to the ongoing writers strike.

Donald Glover, who is also known for roles in projects like Marvel Spider-Man: Homecoming and FX Atlanta , previously portrayed Lando Calrissian in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story .

and , previously portrayed Lando Calrissian in 2018’s . Of course, the character was originally played by Billy Dee Williams in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back .

. Williams has since reprised the role in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker .

. There is no word yet on whether or not either actor will reprise the role for the series and no plot details have been shared at this time.

