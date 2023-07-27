Exclusive Clip: Troy Kotsur Reflects on Childhood Memories in “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge”

This Sunday's new episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge features Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur (CODA) who travels through the Scottish Highlands with Bear and we have an exclusive clip to share.

In the clip, Troy reflects fondly on childhood memories that sparked his passion for acting.

He explains that the beloved Tom & Jerry cartoon had no dialogue so the deaf community had a strong connection to the show.

Check out the new clip below and watch the episode when it premieres this Sunday, July 30, at 9/8c on National Geographic:

