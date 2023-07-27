Exclusive Clip: Troy Kotsur Reflects on Childhood Memories in “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge”

This Sunday's new episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge features Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur (CODA) who travels through the Scottish Highlands with Bear and we have an exclusive clip to share.
- In the clip, Troy reflects fondly on childhood memories that sparked his passion for acting.
- He explains that the beloved Tom & Jerry cartoon had no dialogue so the deaf community had a strong connection to the show.
- Check out the new clip below and watch the episode when it premieres this Sunday, July 30, at 9/8c on National Geographic:
More on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge:
- The latest season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge premiered July 9 on National Geographic.
- Continuing to push superstars’ comfort levels, Bear and his guests will venture from the highest peaks of Scotland to unforgiving terrain in Wyoming for more ultimate, life-changing challenges and adventures.
- Guests this season include:
- Comedian and actor Russell Brand (Get Him to the Greek)
- Academy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winner Bradley Cooper (Guardians of the Galaxy, A Star Is Born)
- Academy Award-nominee, BAFTA Award-winner and Emmy Award-winner Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, The Power of the Dog)
- Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning actor, rapper, writer and producer Daveed Diggs (The Little Mermaid, Blindspotting, Hamilton)
- GRAMMY, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, author and producer Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Genius: Aretha)
- Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kostur (CODA, The Mandalorian)
- Emmy Award-winner Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Orphan Black)
- International critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Rita Ora
- This season, guests will continue to be tested both physically and mentally beyond their limits — like Bradley Cooper spending a night hanging off the side of a cliff, Cynthia Erivo traversing a freezing waterfall, and Troy Kotsur battling raging rivers as Bear’s first deaf guest.
- Bear teaches each celebrity a key set of survival skills they will then have to master on their own under a high-intensity moment to earn their extraction from the wilderness. Fears will be conquered, and limits will be tested.