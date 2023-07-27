Exclusive Clip: Troy Kotsur Reflects on Childhood Memories in “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge”

by |
Tags: , , ,

This Sunday's new episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge features Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur (CODA) who travels through the Scottish Highlands with Bear and we have an exclusive clip to share.

  • In the clip, Troy reflects fondly on childhood memories that sparked his passion for acting.
  • He explains that the beloved Tom & Jerry cartoon had no dialogue so the deaf community had a strong connection to the show.
  • Check out the new clip below and watch the episode when it premieres this Sunday, July 30, at 9/8c on National Geographic:

More on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge:

  • The latest season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge premiered July 9 on National Geographic.
  • Continuing to push superstars’ comfort levels, Bear and his guests will venture from the highest peaks of Scotland to unforgiving terrain in Wyoming for more ultimate, life-changing challenges and adventures.
  • Guests this season include:
    • Comedian and actor Russell Brand (Get Him to the Greek)
    • Academy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winner Bradley Cooper (Guardians of the Galaxy, A Star Is Born)
    • Academy Award-nominee, BAFTA Award-winner and Emmy Award-winner Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, The Power of the Dog)
    • Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning actor, rapper, writer and producer Daveed Diggs (The Little Mermaid, Blindspotting, Hamilton)
    • GRAMMY, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, author and producer Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Genius: Aretha)
    • Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kostur (CODA, The Mandalorian)
    • Emmy Award-winner Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Orphan Black)
    • International critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Rita Ora
  • This season, guests will continue to be tested both physically and mentally beyond their limits — like Bradley Cooper spending a night hanging off the side of a cliff, Cynthia Erivo traversing a freezing waterfall, and Troy Kotsur battling raging rivers as Bear’s first deaf guest.
  • Bear teaches each celebrity a key set of survival skills they will then have to master on their own under a high-intensity moment to earn their extraction from the wilderness. Fears will be conquered, and limits will be tested.