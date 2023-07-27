planDisney Looking For 2024 Panelists

Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products are looking for their next group of panelists that will help guests heading to Disney Destinations with all their questions with the new batch of planDisney contributors.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products is looking for experienced Disney Parks guests to apply for a chance to become a 2024 planDisney Panelist.

planDisney is an online question-and-answer forum for planning Disney vacations. For 16 years, thousands of hopeful candidates apply annually to become part of this diverse panel to help future guests plan their most magical Disney getaways. Guests can pose questions to the panelists in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese, and gain access to other vacation-planning tools. The panel is made up of approximately 50 Disney vacation savvy, active panelists. planDisney can be found on Instagram at @planDisneypanel, Twitter at @planDisney, as well as on your favorite podcast platform, “The planDisney Podcast.” Serving as independent contractors, the panelists receive a reward trip to one Disney Destination for themselves and up to three family members and/or theme park tickets for their participation on planDisney.

This year, the application window opens Tuesday, August 1, at noon EDT and runs through Monday, August 7, 2023, at noon EDT. Applicants may apply online at planDisneySearch.com.

Formerly known as Disney Parks Moms Panel, planDisney launched in 2008. Since its inception, guests turn to the panel for proven experience and knowledge when it comes to planning a Disney vacation. planDisney Panelists are actual guests, not Cast Members or Disney representatives, and they provide heartfelt tips and recommendations based on their experiences at Disney destinations.

Panelists respond to guest-submitted questions and share answers about Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort Disney Cruise Line

planDisney is available in four languages – English, Spanish, French and Portuguese. The panelists are a diverse selection of individuals with different life stages and lifestyles. The 2024 panelists will be selected based on their personal experiences with Disney destinations, their communications skills in sharing their Disney knowledge and their ability to connect with guests looking for practical, helpful advice from their peers.

Applications for a chance to become a 2024 planDisney Panelist will be accepted from noon EDT on Tuesday, August 1st, through noon EDT on Monday, August 7, 2023. To apply, visit planDisneySearch.com. The application is a three-stage process: a series of short-answer questions, a brief video submission and a Zoom interview.

The 2024 planDisney Panelists will be selected in October and announced in January 2024. Applicants selected must be available to attend a training session at Walt Disney World Resort and aboard Disney Cruise Line November 29th through December 4th, 2023. Additional eligibility requirements can be found on the application site.

What They’re Saying:

Shannon D, current 2023 planDisney Panelist: “Like so much of what we have come to expect from all things Disney, planDisney is a creative collaboration of a diverse group of panelists who share personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to help create magical moments for guests. Asking planDisney your Disney vacation planning questions is like asking your friend or neighbor who loves Disney for all the must-dos and knowing you will receive a warm, well-researched, and magical response in return. For me, personally, planDisney is a family that has grown exponentially over the years, even before I was a panelist. I think this connection that people make with one another that grows out of their love for Disney Destinations is one of the magical bonuses that planDisney brings to guests. It has certainly been an important part of my life for which I am incredibly grateful!”