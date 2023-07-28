D23 Announces Line-Up of 2023 Halloween Member Events

The spookiest time of the year is almost upon us, and D23 is ready to celebrate with a slew of scream-worthy events—tailor-made for the ultimate Disney fans.

Disney+ Hallowstream Costume Bash at Destination D23—September 10th, 2023

Destination D23 ticket holders will have the opportunity to usher in the eeriest time of year with an epic Halloween happening, closing out the festivities of the Ultimate Disney Fan Event of the year. Enter the world of Hallowstream with Disney+ Walt Disney World

Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival with D23—October 5th, 2023

This Halloween, the legend comes to life! D23 is “heading” into the terror-ific town of Sleepy Hollow, New York, for the Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival—bringing a special presentation from Becky Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives; she’ll be joined by Tim O’Day, Disney Author and longtime D23 contributor. It’ll knock your socks (and perhaps heads) clean off. More details to be shared soon.

D23 Black Flame Ball: Spell-ebrating 30 Years of Hocus Pocus—October 7th, 2023

Form a calming circle and ready your brooms, mops, and vacuums… D23 is headed back to Salem for a bewitching All Hallows’ Eve Ball! “Spell-ebrate” 30 years of Hocus Pocus at a Sanderson-style soiree in the storied city of Salem, Massachusetts. This enchanted event will feature inspired entertainment, reminiscent of the iconic Halloween party from the film. And it wouldn’t be a Halloween happening unless the Sanderson sisters themselves arrived to crash the festivities in ferocious fashion. Sure to put a spell on all in attendance, this is one candlelit costumed confab you won’t want to miss. We ain’t lyin’!

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary with D23—October 13th, 2023

What’s this? Just a celebration of an iconic Halloween/Holiday classic, on the anniversary date itself! D23 invites fans and stans of every age to join us for a nightmarish celebration of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in 4D at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. In addition to attending one of the El Capitan’s special immersive screenings of this incredible film, guests can also check out a display of original pieces from the stop-motion production, take a picture at a photo op, and purchase themed concessions.

D23 presents 25 Years of Halloweentown—October 21st, 2023

The magic of the Cromwell clan makes a triumphant return to St. Helens, Oregon—the filming location of the Disney Channel Halloweentown, with special theatrical screenings of this beloved film right off the iconic town square. And you can bet this special screening is going to be anything but normal, because as Aggie Cromwell so wisely puts it, “Being normal is vastly overrated!” Whether you come from the Mortal world by an enchanted bus or even Benny’s Skeletal Taxi Service, make your plans now to join in the fun at Halloweentown!