Walt Disney World FriendShips To Debut New Color Scheme By End Of The Month

The FriendShips sailing around the Crescent Lake area of Walt Disney World will soon be sporting new color schemes as they ferry passengers around the waters of EPCOT and beyond.

What’s Happening:

FriendShip Boats, the boats which transport Guests in EPCOT and just outside the International Gateway with service to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The new color schemes replace the scheme that has been on the FriendShips for decades, as they cross World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT and head to the Walt Disney World Resorts that surround Crescent Lake: Disney’s Boardwalk Resort Disney’s Yacht Club Resort Disney’s Beach Club Resort Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin



The new color scheme will adorn the complimentary transportation option, just one of the many benefits of staying at a Disney Resort hotel, and each boat will continue to have its own, unique colors, and the newly painted vessels will feature a dark blue bottom.

Guests will see the first FriendShip Boat with the new color scheme sailing the waters of World Showcase Lagoon and Crescent Lake by the end of this month.

The FriendShips are one of five different types of watercraft vessels that sail 9 lakes and waterways throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, and can only be found sailing on Crescent Lake and EPCOT’s World Showcase Lagoon.

What They’re Saying:

Mark Natter, Vice President of Transportation Operations at Walt Disney World: “Many families begin and end their day at Walt Disney World by stepping aboard one of our FriendShip Boats. We want those boats to look their very best each time our cast members welcome guests aboard, so we’re excited to introduce these newly painted vessels to the fleet. We can’t wait for our guests to join in the fun and see the brand-new look very soon!”