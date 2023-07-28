Haunted Mansion Decor Heading to Spirit Halloween Stores in August

The live-action Haunted Mansion movie is now in theaters and the Hatbox Ghost is coming to the Walt Disney World attraction, so there’s no way that Haunted Mansion news could get any better, right? Actually it can! Spirit Halloween is hoping to entice foolish mortals to drop in for a visit and check out this year’s spooky offerings that even Mastery Gracey would find appealing.

It’s the season of spooks, ghouls, and Halloween fun and what better Disney theme to celebrate than The Haunted Mansion?

The new film has arrived and Spirit Halloween is unveiling everything that fans need to transform their home into the spot for grim grinning ghosts this Halloween season.

Give your guests a proper chilling feeling when they enter your abode as you decorate with delightfully dark designs and accessories to give your personal space a little extra spirit.

Transform your home into your very own stretching room when you hang up these petrifying panels.

Disney's The Haunted Mansion Decor Panels – 4 Pack, $34.99

Highlight an iconic Haunted Mansion moment with this lantern globe that includes the trembling caretaker and his cowardly dog.

Haunted Mansion Lantern Globe, $44.99

“Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat. Call in the spirits wherever they’re at!” Channel your inner medium with the officially licensed Madame Leota 4-Sided Votive Holder.

Madame Leota 4-Sided Votive Holder – Disney's The Haunted Mansion, $24.99

Beware of hitchhiking ghosts! Resurrect the iconic hitchhiking ghost trio this Halloween with animated Haunted Mansion Hitchhikers Side Steppers, but be careful or a ghost might follow you home!

Disney's The Haunted Mansion Hitchhikers Side Steppers – 3 Pack, $99.99

Upgrade your spooky soiree with this must-have metallic lace tablecloth.

Haunted Mansion Metallic Lace Tablecloth, $16.99

Welcome foolish mortals into your home with this officially licensed Disney's The Haunted Mansion sign

Foolish Mortals Sign – The Haunted Mansion, $17.99

Set the creepy mood with this sign featuring the scariest phantom of them all

Crowned Ghost Sign – Haunted Mansion, $22.99

Embrace your inner spirit and upgrade your haunted home décor collection with this old woman ghost sign

Old Woman Ghost Sign – Haunted Mansion, $17.99

Add a touch of terror to your watch party vibes with this tabletop skull decoration

Tabletop Skull – The Haunted Mansion, $21.99

Spirit Halloween’s Haunted Mansion collection is coming soon and will be available online and at select retail locations. If you can’t get enough of this beloved attraction, you’ll want to check out Disney’s live-action film that’s now in theaters, and read Mike C. and Jeremiah’s reviews on LaughingPlace.com!

