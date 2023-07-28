The Hatbox Ghost to Materialize in the Endless Hallway of the Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion Later This Year

With the release of Haunted Mansion in theaters today, Walt Disney World has shared some more details about the forthcoming arrival of the Hatbox Ghost at the Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion.

What’s Happening:

First announced at the D23 Expo 2022, the beloved ghoul will appear in the Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion later this year.

Disney reminded us of the infamous ghost’s arrival with a TikTok back in April

We now have learned that the Hatbox Ghost will appear to guests as they pass the Endless Hallway, welcoming himself inside from the swinging wake in the cemetery and grinning at the Doom Buggies as they set off deeper into the mansion.

Temporary barriers are set to be installed in the scene to prepare for his apparition.

This is notably different from the Hatbox Ghost at Disneyland

No specific arrival date has been revealed at this time, other than “later this year.”

About Haunted Mansion:

Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.

Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).

