Photos: Construction Continues on Communicore Plaza, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT

As the EPCOT transformation continues, we took a ride on the Walt Disney World monorail today to get a bird’s-eye view for the ongoing construction on multiple projects.

There seems to have been som progress on the World Celebration neighborhood which, when completed, will feature a new statue of Walt Disney in what is being called “Dreamer’s Point” behind Spaceship Earth

Plenty of progress is being made on CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, a multi-use facility and outdoor event space, respectively, that bring the park’s international festivals to the center of EPCOT.

CommuniCore Plaza will have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, and CommuniCore Hall will be a flexible exhibition and gallery space, offering a wide variety of experiences that highlight art, live music, food – complete with a demonstration kitchen – and more.

In addition, adjacent to CommuniCore Hall will be a new Mickey & Friends location where you can meet some of your favorite Disney pals.

Work also continues on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana

Located in the park’s World Nature section, the new attraction will allow guests to stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where they can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, learning about the importance of water and discovering its playful personality—just as Moana

There also appears to be some ongoing construction in the EPCOT parking lot.

Be sure to follow along for more updates on EPCOT as we await the opening of these new areas later this year.