Work Begins At Disneyland’s Former Steakhouse 55 – Fan-Favorite Eatery Not Reopening

- As we head into the final weeks of summer, guests visiting the Disneyland Hotel will soon notice a bit of work being done at the location of the former Steakhouse 55.
- Guests will soon notice the removal of the Steakhouse 55 marquee – the one that has been in place since the restaurant closed along with the hotel as part of the Global COVID-19 pandemic. When the rest of the hotel reopened in July of 2021 (over a year after the initial closure), the Disneyland Resort had confirmed the fan-favorite dining location would not be reopening, and that new ideas were in the works.
- There will be a bit of work going on at the location to refresh the space and be more cohesive with the rest of the hotel and the entry lobby area, making the location feel lighter and brighter.
- Disneyland says that “the current plan is to convert this area into a flexible lounge space, which will sometimes operate as an extension of a seasonal bar, accommodating more guests with seating during peak periods.”
- Steakhouse 55 officially opened on November 27th, 2006, replacing Granville’s Steak House, which opened in 1983 when the hotel was still managed by The Wrather Corporation. Granville’s Steak House was named after hotel co-owner Bonita Granville, whose name also graced one of the hotel’s three towers (now the Frontier Tower). Steakhouse 55 offered an upscale old Hollywood experience, decorated with black and white photos of stars from Hollywood’s golden era, including Walt Disney.
