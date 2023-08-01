Hong Kong Disneyland To Debut New Walt Disney Statue “Dream Makers”

First there was “Partners,” then there was “Storytellers,” now get ready for the latest Walt and Mickey statue, this one set to make its debut at Hong Kong Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- As the Walt Disney Company continues to celebrate their 100 year anniversary, Walt Disney Imagineering has their eyes set on Hong Kong where they have been hard at work creating a new statue for the park.
- “Dream Makers” celebrates the origin story of Disney Parks – that Walt was inspired to create a place where children and families can have fun together when sitting on a bench near the Griffith Park carousel in Los Angeles.
- Similar to its predecessors, “Partners” and “Storytellers”, this statue will also feature Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. This time, they will be seated together on a bench near Hong Kong Disneyland’s carousel.
- “Dream Makers” is set to debut later this year at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- That isn’t the only Walt Disney statue making its way into a Disney Park in the near future. Domestically, Disney Parks fans are still looking forward to the debut of EPCOT’s Dreamers Point, which will also feature a statue of Walt Disney sitting on steps looking out over the expanse of one of his biggest dreams – EPCOT. That new statue is set to appear in the World Celebration area near the new Communicore Plaza and Communicore Hall, currently under construction at the park.
