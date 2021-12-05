New Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse at New Walt Disney Statue Coming to Dreamers Point at EPCOT

Today, December 5, 2021, would have been Walt Disney’s 120th birthday, and in honor of that, Disney has released a new sneak peek at the Dreamers Point statue coming to EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate Walt Disney’s birthday, take a look at this behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the brand-new statue, coming to the new Dreamers Point area of EPCOT, which will be located directly behind Spaceship Earth:
To celebrate Walt Disney’s birthday, enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a brand-new statue, coming to Walt Disney World at Dreamers Point as part of the historic EPCOT transformation. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Po4MX4i95q
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 5, 2021
- This sneak preview of Dreamers Point was originally showcased at November’s Destination D23 event, which took place at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
- Also coming soon to the central area of EPCOT is the brand new Connections Café and Eatery, which is replacing Electric Umbrella.
More EPCOT News:
- Living With The Land: Merry and Bright Nights has returned once again to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and this year it brings with it a new narration that focuses on the season, the first major change to the spiel since 2006!
- A fantastic medley of classic EPCOT songs such as “New Horizons” and “Tomorrow’s Child” by DCapella has been released to streaming services.
- The International Festival of the Holidays has returned to EPCOT, and Jeremiah has a full photo and video tour of what you can expect this season.