New Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse at New Walt Disney Statue Coming to Dreamers Point at EPCOT

Today, December 5, 2021, would have been Walt Disney’s 120th birthday, and in honor of that, Disney has released a new sneak peek at the Dreamers Point statue coming to EPCOT.

To celebrate Walt Disney’s birthday, take a look at this behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the brand-new statue, coming to the new Dreamers Point area of EPCOT, which will be located directly behind Spaceship Earth

This sneak preview of Dreamers Point was originally showcased at November’s Destination D23

Also coming soon to the central area of EPCOT is the brand new Connections Café and Eatery

