Connections Café and Eatery Replacing Electric Umbrella at EPCOT

This morning at Destination D23, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed the name for the restaurant replacing Electric Umbrella at EPCOT. It will be known as Connections Café and Eatery, and the first piece of concept art has been revealed.​​

What’s Happening:

Connections Café and Eatery will soon debut in the World Celebration neighborhood of EPCOT as part of the park’s ongoing transformation.

This new eatery will replace Electric Umbrella, which closed on February 15, 2020 after originally opening in 1994.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as there’s more announcements and excitement to come from Destination D23 this weekend!