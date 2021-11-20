Connections Café and Eatery Replacing Electric Umbrella at EPCOT

This morning at Destination D23, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed the name for the restaurant replacing Electric Umbrella at EPCOT. It will be known as Connections Café and Eatery, and the first piece of concept art has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Connections Café and Eatery will soon debut in the World Celebration neighborhood of EPCOT as part of the park’s ongoing transformation.
- This new eatery will replace Electric Umbrella, which closed on February 15, 2020 after originally opening in 1994.
- Zach Riddley, Creative Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering shared a different sneak peak at the restaurant, showcasing a mural that builds upon the World Celebration story by focusing on connections that generations of people make while gathering over a meal. The subject of the mural is the relationship of place, people and food from across the world – celebrating the bountiful variety of ingredients and traditions that connect culture and food to the beautiful, diverse places that we call home.
- The design of Connections Café and Eatery will closely complement the recently opened Creations Shop and Club Cool, which are located right next to the new restaurant.
- It was also reiterated during the presentation that Dreamers Point, a new area to be located near Spaceship Earth, is still in the works, with a spectacular view of the park and a new statue of Walt Disney.
