Character Posters Released for the Final Season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

The fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres next week on Disney+, and to whet our appetite before the August 9th debut, some brand-new character posters have been released.

What’s Happening:

Created and executive produced by Tim Federle, season four of the Emmy and TCA Award nominated series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year . But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school. Here are all of the newly released character posters: "I'm gonna walk out of here with my head held high." — Gina Porter (Sofia Wylie)



"For some of us, this has become family." — Ricky Bowen (Joshua Bassett)

"I have never been prouder." — Ashlyn Caswell (Julia Lester)

"Here I come, loud as a lion, I'll keep on fighting." — Kourtney Greene (Dara Reneé)

"Tornadoes come and go. Dance is forever." — Carlos Rodriguez (Frankie Rodriguez)

"I've won a bunch of trophies over the years, but I'd trade it all for this group right here tonight." — E.J. Caswell (Matt Cornett)

"The only thing I'd ever throw at your face is a brighter spotlight, 'cause I like the way you sing!" — Big Red (Larry Saperstein)

"Excuse me, I'm going to get glitter." — Seb Matthew-Smith (Joe Serafini)

"I made a pact to help any Wildcat in need, anywhere within the contiguous lower 48 states." — Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders)

Wildcats, it's almost time to meet Dani (Kylie Cantrall) and Mack (Matthew Sato).

"My robotics shows are famously elaborate.” — Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr)

"I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be." — Emmy (Liamani Segura)

"I wouldn't change a thing." — Maddox (Saylor Bell Curda)

"My heart is in the right place." — Jet (Adrian Lyles)

High School Musical franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their High School Musical roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

The first three seasons of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series are currently available on Disney+.

All eight episodes of the show’s final season will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 9th.