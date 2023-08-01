Walt Disney World Introduces New Florida Resident 2-Park Explorer Ticket Valid for EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Only

Walt Disney World has introduced a new Florida Resident Disney 2-Park Explorer Ticket—a special 2-day ticket that’s valid for admission to EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom only.

What’s Happening:

  • Experience Disney thrills with a Florida Resident Disney 2-Park Explorer Ticket—a special 2-day ticket that’s valid for admission to EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park only.
  • It's just $159 plus tax.
  • This ticket is valid from August 1st to September 29th, 2023.
  • Florida Resident Disney 2-Park Explorer Tickets are valid for admission to EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park only.
  • Limit one theme park per day—for a total of 2 admissions, on 2 separate days.
  • Theme park reservations are required and are subject to availability. Tickets and add-on options expire September 29, 2023.
  • All tickets and options are non-transferable and nonrefundable and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Water Park and Sports Option:

  • For just $35 more Per ticket plus tax, guests can purchase a Florida Resident Disney 2-Park Explorer Ticket that also includes the Water Park and Sports option for just $35 more per ticket, plus tax. With this ticket and option, you can:
  • Visit EPCOT or Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park on 2 separate days with a theme park reservation.
  • Visit a Disney water park, golf course or miniature golf course on 2 additional days (or enjoy them on the same day that they visit a Disney theme park).
  • All tickets and options expire on September 29th, 2023.

Important Details:

  • For Florida resident tickets, all adults will need to show proof of Florida residency.
  • Both a theme park reservation and valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up.
  • Theme park reservations are limited and are subject to availability.
  • Admission is subject to capacity closures and other restrictions.
  • After the expiration date, the price paid for a wholly unused ticket can be applied to the purchase of a new ticket with an equal or higher price.
  • Parks, attractions and other offerings are subject to availability, closures and change or cancellation without notice or liability.
  • Admission to a theme park is not guaranteed.
