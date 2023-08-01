Peanut Butter Nitro Cold Brew Cookie and More Available This Month at Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs

Each month, Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs offers some special merchandise, a new character and of course, a special new cookie. This month, guests will be able to pick up the new Peanut Butter Cold Brew Cookie.

The Peanut Butter Cold Brew Cookie, seen above, is a Peanut Butter Cookie laced with freshly ground espresso and fully covered in chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Pieces.

This new cookie will be available while supplies last each day throughout the month oof August and guests will be limited to two per person.

Additionally, with Flavors from Florida

Coffee drinkers will be happy to know that Gideon’s is also now offering 16 and 24oz size options for all Nitro Cold Brew drinks.

Of course, as is the case with each new month, Gideon’s also has some new merchandise and a brand new character to introduce.

This month’s character is Benjamin Falcon. Guests can learn all about him on the back of this month's menu and enjoy him on a new limited edition unisex T-shirt in stores or online.

And today only, guests can also order an 11×14 signed Benjamin Falcon print

New merchandise will include a 24oz tumbler featuring the popular Gideon's Halloween Cat.

A new Purple Crystal Ball pin is also available this month but will be limited to 2000 pieces.

All new merchandise is available both in stores and online