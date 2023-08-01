Peanut Butter Nitro Cold Brew Cookie and More Available This Month at Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs

Each month, Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs offers some special merchandise, a new character and of course, a special new cookie. This month, guests will be able to pick up the new Peanut Butter Cold Brew Cookie.
- The Peanut Butter Cold Brew Cookie, seen above, is a Peanut Butter Cookie laced with freshly ground espresso and fully covered in chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Pieces.
- This new cookie will be available while supplies last each day throughout the month oof August and guests will be limited to two per person.
- Additionally, with Flavors from Florida still going on at Disney Springs, the Key Lime Chocolate Chip Cookie will still be available through August 13th.
- Coffee drinkers will be happy to know that Gideon’s is also now offering 16 and 24oz size options for all Nitro Cold Brew drinks.
- Of course, as is the case with each new month, Gideon’s also has some new merchandise and a brand new character to introduce.
- This month’s character is Benjamin Falcon. Guests can learn all about him on the back of this month's menu and enjoy him on a new limited edition unisex T-shirt in stores or online.
- And today only, guests can also order an 11×14 signed Benjamin Falcon print.
- New merchandise will include a 24oz tumbler featuring the popular Gideon's Halloween Cat.
- A new Purple Crystal Ball pin is also available this month but will be limited to 2000 pieces.
- All new merchandise is available both in stores and online.
