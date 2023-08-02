FX Shares Opening Scene from Third Season of “Reservation Dogs”

FX has shared a look at the opening scene from the third season of their hit series Reservation Dogs, which is now streaming on Hulu.

From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, FX’s Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of “Elora Danan” (Devery Jacobs), “Bear Smallhill” (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), “Willie Jack” (Paulina Alexis) and “Cheese” (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma.

After the death of "Daniel," the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to fulfill his dream of getting to California. The plan took a detour when the gang disbanded, leaving everyone to forge their own paths. Elora took off with the Rez Dogs' mortal enemy, "Jackie" (Elva Guerra), Bear received ancient wisdom from "Spirit" (Dallas Goldtooth) in the most sacred of porta potties, Willie Jack discovered her ancestry in a prison visiting room and Cheese spent time in a boys' home, while never forgetting his pronouns. Realizing they were stronger together, the Rez Dogs reunited and made it to Cali, where, with feet in the sand and waves crashing in front of them, they said goodbye to Daniel.

The first two episodes of the third season of Reservation Dogs are now streaming on Hulu. Watch the opening scene below:

