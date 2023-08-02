Walt Disney World VoluntEARS Make Magic For Military Abroad And At Home

Walt Disney World is taking care of one of their own (and more!) in a wonderful story of a Guest Experience Manager from Disney’s Animal Kingdom serving overseas in the military.

What’s Happening:

For 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has supported those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces and their families – some of whom are actually Disney cast members, many serving in the U.S. military reserves. One of these heroes is Harry Porrata Doria, a Guest Experience Manager at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, who also serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a Master Sergeant.

Before embarking upon an extended deployment to Southwest Asia a few months ago, Harry asked if the Disney SALUTE veteran affinity group could help him make some magic for his team of more than 100 deployed Airmen, as he knew they’d be living in tough conditions in the Middle East while serving and wanted to plan something special.

The Disney SALUTE veteran affinity group is a collection of cast members who have either served in the military or come from military families, and as such, know how care packages are a big boost to morale for those who can be deployed far from family and friends.

The team acted quickly and set up collection boxes around Walt Disney World offices and in no time, they were overflowing with essential items and treats ready to be sent across the world.

Disney VoluntEARS including SALUTE members and Harry’s fellow cast from Disney’s Animal Kingdom gathered one morning, sorting through an impressive amount of donated food and hygiene products and packed them up into several boxes that were soon on their way across the world. The care packages also included letters from Disney cast members and executives wishing Harry well and thanking him for his service.

A highlight during the VoluntEARS event was seeing a special video Harry sent in advance where he thanked his fellow cast members for their support in helping him do something special for his fellow deployed service members.

The packages arrived several weeks later in the Middle East. And while the boxes were a little beat up, Harry’s team of Airmen were able to enjoy delicious treats, including some crisped rice cereal treats from Minnie’s Bake Shop along with many essential items to make their deployment a little bit easier.

Cast Members can be exceptionally generous, and upon collecting all the donations for Harry’s unit, VoluntEARS were standing in front of a mountain of items – too much to send halfway across the world.

Given the impressive amount of donated goods, half of the donations were taken and shared with the Orlando Fisher House, one of 95+ comfort homes across the United States built by the Fisher House Foundation. Military and veterans’ families can stay at the Orlando Fisher House at no cost while a loved one is receiving medical treatment at the Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona.

What They’re Saying:

Harry Poratta Doria: “My Unit and myself would like to thank everyone that donated items and time to package and send these great care packages for us. We really loved everything sent, but especially the healthy snacks! Thanks for bringing a little magic to our team while we’re deployed far from home.”