Experience the “Mulan” Soundtrack With Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos

Fans of Mulan can now hear the Mulan soundtrack with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

  • Hear the Mulan soundtrack with all around sound with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.
  • Spatial Audio will bring cinematic sound to the music or video that you're watching, making it feel like it's coming from all around you.
  • Dolby Atmos is surround sound that features high-quality, spacious 3D sound and a richer audio experience for your music, movies, or other entertainment by amplifying small sounds that may be hard to hear.
  • Click here to listen on Apple Music.

  • Honor To Us All- Lea Salonga, Beth Fowler & Marnie Nixon
  • Reflection- Lea Salonga
  • I’ll Make a Man Out of You- Donny Osmond
  • A Girl Worth Fighting For- Lea Salonga, Harvey Fierstein, Matthew Wilder, James Hong & Jerry Tondo
  • True To Your Heart- 98° & Stevie Wonder
  • Suite From Mulan- Jerry Goldsmith
  • Attack At The Wall- Jerry Goldsmith
  • Mulan's Decision- Jerry Goldsmith
  • Blossoms- Jerry Goldsmith
  • The Hun's Attack- Jerry Goldsmith
  • The Burned-Out Village- Jerry Goldsmith
  • Reflection- Christina Aguilera