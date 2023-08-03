Experience the “Mulan” Soundtrack With Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos

Fans of Mulan can now hear the Mulan soundtrack with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Hear the Mulan soundtrack with all around sound with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

soundtrack with all around sound with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio will bring cinematic sound to the music or video that you're watching, making it feel like it's coming from all around you.

Dolby Atmos is surround sound that features high-quality, spacious 3D sound and a richer audio experience for your music, movies, or other entertainment by amplifying small sounds that may be hard to hear.

