Experience the “Mulan” Soundtrack With Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos

Fans of Mulan can now hear the Mulan soundtrack with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.
What's Happening:
- Hear the Mulan soundtrack with all around sound with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.
- Spatial Audio will bring cinematic sound to the music or video that you're watching, making it feel like it's coming from all around you.
- Dolby Atmos is surround sound that features high-quality, spacious 3D sound and a richer audio experience for your music, movies, or other entertainment by amplifying small sounds that may be hard to hear.
- Click here to listen on Apple Music.
Playlist:
- Honor To Us All- Lea Salonga, Beth Fowler & Marnie Nixon
- Reflection- Lea Salonga
- I’ll Make a Man Out of You- Donny Osmond
- A Girl Worth Fighting For- Lea Salonga, Harvey Fierstein, Matthew Wilder, James Hong & Jerry Tondo
- True To Your Heart- 98° & Stevie Wonder
- Suite From Mulan- Jerry Goldsmith
- Attack At The Wall- Jerry Goldsmith
- Mulan's Decision- Jerry Goldsmith
- Blossoms- Jerry Goldsmith
- The Hun's Attack- Jerry Goldsmith
- The Burned-Out Village- Jerry Goldsmith
- Reflection- Christina Aguilera