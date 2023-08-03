CASETiFY Debuts Spider-Man and Venom AirPods Max Cases on National Spider-Man Day

The Spider-Verse at CASETiFY is expanding! As teased earlier this summer the Spider-Man and Venom AirPods Max cases are arriving and they’re swinging in on National Spider-Man Day (August 1st)!

What’s Happening:

Global lifestyle accessory brand CASETiFY announced that its collaboration with Marvel will expand its product lineup

Fans can now bring web slinger Spidey and symbiote Venom to their favorite audio experience with the all-new Venom AirPods Max Case and Spider-Man AirPods Max Case.

Spider-Man Venom Collectible AirPods Max Case – CASETiFY – $202.00

The special edition AirPods Max cases have an easy-to-use snap on function and will be available in two colorways — black for the Venom AirPods Max Case and silver for the Spider-Man AirPods Max Case.

Spider-Man Collectible AirPods Max Case – Limited Edition – CASETiFY – $202.00

The designs feature the recognizable masks of Spider-Man and Venom sitting on top of the iconic spider web. Fans can show their allegiance in a new stylish and functional way.

The release will launch online at casetify.com

CASETifY and AirPods Max:

The new release marks a first for the brand, with the Marvel and CASETiFY collaboration being the first to debut an accessory made for AirPods Max.

The addition falls in line with CASETiFY’s best-selling wireless headphone styles, with designs available for all generations of AirPods and AirPods Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Pro, Live, and Buds 2

More CASETiFY Accessories:

Where to Shop:

The Marve x CASETiFY Collection launched June 29th and is available worldwide via: Casetify.com/co-lab CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store) CASETiFY Studio locations

All products in the collection retail between $38 and $202 USD.

