CASETiFY Debuts Spider-Man and Venom AirPods Max Cases on National Spider-Man Day

The Spider-Verse at CASETiFY is expanding! As teased earlier this summer the Spider-Man and Venom AirPods Max cases are arriving and they’re swinging in on National Spider-Man Day (August 1st)!

What’s Happening:

  • Global lifestyle accessory brand CASETiFY announced that its collaboration with Marvel will expand its product lineup to include two limited-edition collectibles.
  • Fans can now bring web slinger Spidey and symbiote Venom to their favorite audio experience with the all-new  Venom AirPods Max Case and Spider-Man AirPods Max Case.

Spider-Man Venom Collectible AirPods Max Case – CASETiFY – $202.00

  • The special edition AirPods Max cases have an easy-to-use snap on function and will be available in two colorways — black for the Venom AirPods Max Case and silver for the Spider-Man AirPods Max Case.

Spider-Man Collectible AirPods Max Case – Limited Edition – CASETiFY – $202.00

  • The designs feature the recognizable masks of Spider-Man and Venom sitting on top of the iconic spider web. Fans can show their allegiance in a new stylish and functional way.
  • The release will launch online at casetify.com on Spider-Man Day, August 1st.

CASETifY and AirPods Max:

  • The new release marks a first for the brand, with the Marvel and CASETiFY collaboration being the first to debut an accessory made for AirPods Max.
  • The addition falls in line with CASETiFY’s best-selling wireless headphone styles, with designs available for all generations of AirPods and AirPods Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Pro, Live, and Buds 2 series.

More CASETiFY Accessories:

Where to Shop:

  • The Marve x CASETiFY Collection launched June 29th and is available worldwide via:
    • Casetify.com/co-lab
    • CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store)
    • CASETiFY Studio locations
  • All products in the collection retail between $38 and $202 USD.

