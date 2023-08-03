“The Witch of the Woods” Returns to Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

We are just a little over a month away from the start of Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and today, another returning haunted house has been announced for this year’s event.

“The Witch of the Woods” will be returning for this year’s Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The Witch is back, and just as wicked as ever. Curiosity has brought many travelers into this dark forest, but only bone-chilling stories and dying screams make their way out. With each step deeper into the woods, the prospect of survival quickly fades as demonic disciples hunt wandering intruders through their abandoned village.

Check out the horrifying teaser for this popular house below: