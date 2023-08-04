More Details Revealed for Chucky’s Twisted Playground Coming to Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Every year for Halloween Horror Nights, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort plays host to a special experience exclusively for hotel guests. This year, Chucky is taking over with Chucky’s Twisted Playground – and we just received some new details about the experience.
What’s Happening:
- Pose for photos at Chucky’s Twisted Playground, a photo illusion experience based on the USA & SYFY TV series features five uniquely scary photo opportunities.
- Chucky’s Twisted Playground is exclusive to guests of any Universal Orlando Resort hotel and a hotel room key card is required for entry.
- Chucky’s Twisted Playground will be open from 2:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. at Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort from September 1st–November 4th, 2023.
- Of course, Chucky will also be terrifying guests at Halloween Horror Nights itself, as he will feature in one of the ten haunted houses recently announced for this year.
- Plus, drink in the terror at one of the following spots, featuring Halloween-themed specialty drinks:
- The Spooky Swizzle Lounge at Cabana Bay Beach Resort
- The Spooky Sunset Lounge at Universal's Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites
- Try specialty Halloween-themed cocktails at all eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels at select locations.
- And be sure to set aside time to visit the other six Universal Orlando hotels as you go on a photo hunt to find different Universal Monsters photo opportunities waiting for you in the hotel lobbies, with Universal Monsters Gallery of Legends.
- Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 1st and runs through Saturday, November 4th.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning