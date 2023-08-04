More Details Revealed for Chucky’s Twisted Playground Coming to Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Every year for Halloween Horror Nights, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort plays host to a special experience exclusively for hotel guests. This year, Chucky is taking over with Chucky’s Twisted Playground – and we just received some new details about the experience.

What’s Happening:

Pose for photos at Chucky’s Twisted Playground, a photo illusion experience based on the USA & SYFY TV series features five uniquely scary photo opportunities.

Chucky’s Twisted Playground is exclusive to guests of any Universal Orlando

Chucky’s Twisted Playground will be open from 2:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. at Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort from September 1st–November 4th, 2023.

Of course, Chucky will also be terrifying guests at Halloween Horror Nights itself, as he will feature in one of the ten haunted houses recently announced for this year

Plus, drink in the terror at one of the following spots, featuring Halloween-themed specialty drinks: The Spooky Swizzle Lounge at Cabana Bay Beach Resort The Spooky Sunset Lounge at Universal's Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites Try specialty Halloween-themed cocktails at all eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels at select locations.

And be sure to set aside time to visit the other six Universal Orlando hotels as you go on a photo hunt to find different Universal Monsters photo opportunities waiting for you in the hotel lobbies, with Universal Monsters Gallery of Legends.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 1st and runs through Saturday, November 4th.