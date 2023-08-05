Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band Take to the Rivers of America at Disneyland

Disneyland have shared some new photos of Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band performing in their new set-up on the Rivers of America.
What’s Happening:
- Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band perform high-energy New Orleans tunes, plus other Disney favorites each evening as they float on a New Orleans-themed raft down the Rivers of America.
- Throughout each set, fountains and lighting create a beautiful ambient atmosphere. In addition to her dazzling performance, Queenie leads musical call-and-response interactions with Guests, and always shares her sense of fun.
- There will be three sets of performances beginning at 7:35 p.m. nightly. Be sure to check the Disneyland app for exact showtimes.
- After their energetic and interactive performances, guests can stick around to enjoy Wondrous Journeys (through August 31st) or Halloween Screams (through October 31st) with state-of-the-art projection effects, plus sparkling fireworks on select nights from the unique vantage point on the Rivers of America.
- This new set-up for Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band serves as a replacement of sorts for Fantasmic! – which is currently closed through at least spring 2024 following the fire involving the Maleficent dragon.
- When Fantasmic! does return, it will be without the famed dragon. Instead, a new battle scene between Mickey and Maleficent will be crafted and will feature new special effects.
- Disneyland says it will be announcing additional entertainment offerings for the Rivers of America soon.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning