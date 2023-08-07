Enter to Win a Disney Wish Cruise with the shopDisney Magic of Disney Princess Sweepstakes

shopDisney and and the Disney Cruise Line are celebrating Disney100 with the Magic of Disney Princess Sweepstakes.

Inspired by 100 years of Disney, shopDisney is celebrating the magical storytelling of Disney Princess! Enter the shopDisney Magic of Disney Princess Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Disney Cruise Line vacation aboard the Disney Wish and five Disney Story Dolls from shopDisney.

Step aboard a Disney cruise and step into a world where dreams meet reality, where fun meets relaxation, and where wishes come true. Because every Disney Cruise Line vacation combines the magic of your favorite Disney stories with family fun, imaginative escapes and unmatched Disney service.

Embark on an adventure to world-class destinations, or sit back, relax and let the magic float to you. It’s where escape meets imagination, where dining meets storytelling, where princesses meet pirates and where magic meets the sea.

Enter the shopDisney Magic of Disney Princess Sweepstakes here

The Sweepstakes Prize Includes:

One 4-night cruise from Port Canaveral on the Disney Wish for up to four persons

All meals onboard the Disney Wish (excluding specialty dining and adult-exclusive restaurants)

Pre-paid onboard gratuities for the stateroom host/hostess, dining room server, assistant server and head server

Taxes, Fees, and Port Expenses

Five Disney Story Dolls of Winner’s choice

One $500 Disney Gift Card

If Winner resides outside a 200-miles radius of Port Canaveral, FL:

Up to four roundtrip coach airfares between the major U.S. gateway airport closest to the Winner’s residence and Orlando International Airport in Orlando, FL

One standard room for up to four persons at a Walt Disney World

Take a tour of the Disney Wish in out video below: