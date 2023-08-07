Boo! The Mickey Mouse Fab 5 Halloween Collection Arrives on shopDisney

The Halloween madness is heating up and shopDisney is about to overflow with exciting merchandise collections that speak to every fan. This year, Disney’s core Halloween styles are inspired by Mickey Mouse and four of his best pals!

It is officially time to start planning for Halloween! This spring Disney’s Halfway to Halloween celebration previewed the merchandise lineup coming to shopDisney, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and the Disney parks.

Now at long last, the Mickey Mouse Fab 5 Halloween Collection has arrived at Walt Disney World and on shopDisney and we want everything!

Mickey Mouse Halloween ''Boo!'' Glow-in-the-Dark Baseball Cap for Adults – $29.99

The first thing to note is the bold color palette that uses orange or black for a base and accentuates with neon pink, yellow, and teal for a very 90s feel that we love. The lineup includes: Spirit Jerseys Crocs Loungefly Ear Headbands Hats And more

Since this is about the Fab 5, Mickey is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto and Goofy and the gang is busy trick or treating, lending their faces to jack-o-lanterns, and getting into other sorts of spooky mischief.

Mickey Mouse ''Happy Halloween'' Bodysuit for Baby – $19.99

The Mickey Mouse Fab 5 Halloween Collection is available on shopDisney

Links to our favorite items in this not-so-scary collection can be found below!

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Jack-o'-Lantern Ear Headband for Adults – $34.99

Minnie Mouse Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Ear Headband for Adults – $34.99

Mickey Mouse Halloween Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World – $79.99

Mickey Mouse Halloween Spirit Jersey for Kids – Walt Disney World – $54.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Backpack – $34.99

Mickey Mouse Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88.00

Mickey Mouse Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Tote Bag – $24.99

Mickey Mouse Halloween Sleepwear Set for Baby – $29.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween PJ PALS for Kids – $24.99

Mickey Mouse ''Happy Halloween'' T-Shirt for Kids – $22.99

Mickey Mouse Halloween Tie-Dye Woven Shirt for Adults – $59.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – $54.99

Mickey Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Clogs for Adults by Crocs – $64.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween MagicBand+ – $44.99

