runDisney Reveals Race Medals for Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend 2024

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend 2024 is just around the corner and run Disney revealed the race medals on the Disney Parks Blog today.
- This January, runDisney enthusiasts will return to Walt Disney World to take part in a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon and Marathon for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend 2024.
- runDisney shared a look at the medals for all four races as well as the challenges for the entire weekend.
Walt Disney World 5K
- Put one paw in front of the other as Pluto joins runners in a dog-gone exciting time for the Walt Disney World 5K. Runners will have an un-fur-gettable time on a fetching 3.1-mile course that’s perfect for the entire family, earning this paw-some finisher medal.
Walt Disney World 10K
- Get ready to have double the fun as Chip ‘n’ Dale join runners for the Walt Disney World 10K. Runners will go nuts on a 6.2-mile adventure and say chip, chip, hooray for this medal waiting for them at the finish line.
Walt Disney World Half Marathon
- Why you oughtta … gear up for the Walt Disney World Half Marathon with our fine feathered friends, Donald and Daisy Duck. Runners will flock to the 13.1-mile course and fly to the finish line to earn this finisher medal that will have them quacking a smile.
Walt Disney World Marathon
- Rounding out the magical miles-filled weekend, give a chEAR for our hosts Mickey and Minnie, joining runners for the Walt Disney World Marathon. Go the distance through a 26.2-mile course to earn this exciting finisher medal.
Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Challenges
- More miles, more medals! Runners who are planning to go the extra mile for Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge and the Dopey Challenge can look forward to snagging even more bling!
- While all four races from Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend 2024 are already sold out, you can still participate in Virtual Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend events.
- Find out more about those events here.
