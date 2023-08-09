Disney Announces Sale of Their Stake in DraftKings After Revealing Plans to Launch ESPN BET

With today’s release of the Q3 earnings report from The Walt Disney Company, it has been announced that Disney has sold their stake in DraftKings.

Disney’s Q3 earnings report, which can be seen here

The section reads: In the current quarter, the Company recorded a charge of $101 million related to a legal ruling, largely offset by a $90 million gain on its investment in DraftKings, Inc. (DraftKings), which was sold in the current quarter. In the prior-year quarter, the Company recorded a $136 million DraftKings loss to adjust its investment in DraftKings to fair value.

The news of the sale comes just a day after the announcement that ESPN to launch ESPN BET

PENN Entertainment will rebrand its current sportsbook and relaunch as ESPN BET, effective this Fall in the 16 legalized betting states where PENN Entertainment is licensed. The rebrand includes the mobile app, website, and mobile website.

ESPN BET furthers ESPN’s commitment to serve fans by leveraging ESPN’s industry-leading multi-platform reach with the rising product operations and expertise of PENN Entertainment.

ESPN BET will become ESPN’s exclusive sportsbook, and PENN Entertainment will receive odds attribution, promotional services inclusive of digital product integrations, traditional media and content integrations, and ESPN talent access, among other services that collectively generate maximum fan awareness of ESPN BET.

During today’s earnings call