The Wildcats Put On Production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” in the Final Season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

The final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series sees the Wildcats putting on a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, and a newly released featurette goes behind-the-scenes of the production.

The featurette talks about the Wildcats’ “best production yet” – High School Musical 3: Senior Year .

. Costume designers for the series went as far as to make picture-perfect replicas of the costumes from the original film.

And of course, this being High School Musical , there’s plenty of drama to go around.

Featured in the short video are:
Sofia Wylie ("Gina")
Kate Reinders ("Miss Jenn")
Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos")
Tim Federle (Creator / Executive Producer)
Dara Reneé ("Kourtney")
Joshua Bassett ("Ricky")



About High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Created and executive produced by Tim Federle, season four of the Emmy and TCA Award nominated series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

The fourth season stars an ensemble cast of Wildcats including:
Joshua Bassett ("Ricky")
Sofia Wylie ("Gina")
Dara Reneé ("Kourtney")
Julia Lester ("Ashlyn")
Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos")
Kate Reinders ("Miss Jenn")
Liamani Segura ("Emmy")

Also featured this season are recurring guest stars: Kylie Cantrall (“Dani”) Matthew Sato (“Mack”) Caitlin Reilly (“Quinn”) Vasthy Mompoint (“Krystal”) Mark St. Cyr (“Mr. Mazzara”) Matt Cornett (“E.J.”) Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”) Joe Serafini (“Seb”) Adrian Lyles (“Jet”) Saylor Bell Curda (“Maddox”)

High School Musical franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their High School Musical roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

High School Musical franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their High School Musical roles as "Chad Danforth," "Taylor McKessie," "Ryan Evans," "Coach Jack Bolton," "Ms. Darbus" and "Martha Cox," respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

All eight episodes of the show's final season are now available to stream on Disney+

