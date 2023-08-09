“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 4 Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

The Original Soundtrack for the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is now available on some of your favorite streaming services.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Original Soundtrack/The Final Season) is now available on Spotify Amazon Music Apple Music

is now available on The 28-song original soundtrack showcases a broad range of music, featuring new original songs and music from High School Musical 3 and across the High School Musical franchise.

and across the franchise. You can listen to the soundtrack through Spotify via the embedded player below:

Additionally, a music video of "Can I Have This Dance" performed by Joshua Bassett and Sofia Wylie has also been released.

About High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Created and executive produced by Tim Federle, season four of the Emmy and TCA Award nominated series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year . But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

The fourth season stars an ensemble cast of Wildcats including: Joshua Bassett ("Ricky") Sofia Wylie ("Gina") Dara Reneé ("Kourtney") Julia Lester ("Ashlyn") Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos") Kate Reinders ("Miss Jenn") Liamani Segura ("Emmy")

Also featured this season are recurring guest stars: Kylie Cantrall (“Dani”) Matthew Sato (“Mack”) Caitlin Reilly (“Quinn”) Vasthy Mompoint (“Krystal”) Mark St. Cyr (“Mr. Mazzara”) Matt Cornett (“E.J.”) Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”) Joe Serafini (“Seb”) Adrian Lyles (“Jet”) Saylor Bell Curda (“Maddox”)

High School Musical franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their High School Musical roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

All eight episodes of the show's final season are now available to stream on Disney+

