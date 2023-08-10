Marvel Shares Look at Total Film Magazine Covers Focused on “The Marvels”

Total Film Magazine is going higher, further, faster with The Marvels later this month and Marvel has shared a look at two covers for the upcoming issue.

Total Film’s next issue, hitting newsstands on August 17, will feature not one but two stunning covers celebrating the upcoming film coming to theaters on November 10th, 2023.

The Total Film newsstand cover, which can be seen above, features Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel

Total Film subscribers will receive the extra special subscribers cover featuring Flerkens.

In this special issue, Total Film chats with The Marvels ' director Nia DaCosta, composer Laura Karpman, executive producer Mary Livanos, and cat wrangler Jo Vaughan.

' director Nia DaCosta, composer Laura Karpman, executive producer Mary Livanos, and cat wrangler Jo Vaughan. The feature explores how Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau come together following the Captain Marvel film and Ms. Marvel and WandaVision Disney+

film and and They go behind the scenes on the making of the film diving into details on the villainous threat to how their powers work amongst the trio and of course, the legion

About The Marvels: